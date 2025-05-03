Add All The Flavors Of Caesar Dressing To Butter For An Unforgettable Dip Or Spread

If you're new to the wild and wonderful world of compound butter, you've got a delicious journey ahead of you. Compound butters are ridiculously easy to make; in fact, you can build your own compound butter with one easy formula (two tablespoons of seasoning for every one stick of butter). They're quick and simple, but best of all, you can customize them to your heart's content and use them in a versatile array of ways. Whether you want a dip, spread, sandwich dressing, or more, compound butters have your back. And if you're a fan of a good Caesar salad, then we have a treat for you in this compound butter that uses all of the unforgettable flavors of a good Caesar dressing.

To make Caesar dressing compound butter, you'll need a few key ingredients: anchovies, lemon, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and Dijon mustard. These are most of the key ingredients to a good Caesar dressing that give it its distinct taste. Most Caesar dressings are also made with some combination of mayonnaise and oil, which you don't need in this recipe because that's where the butter comes in. When incorporating your ingredients, you can melt your butter down and add your ingredients, but add delicate items like Parmesan off the heat to prevent them from breaking down. If melting seems like too much effort, you can also simply use a very soft butter and mix all of your ingredients in while it's at room temperature, whisking until everything comes together. From there, you can store your butter for up to four or so days in the fridge.