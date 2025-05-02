How To Get The Most Out Of Powdered Coffee Creamer

You can buy the best coffee bean brands and go all in on making a better brew, but if you don't know how to make the most out of your powdered coffee creamer, it's all gonna be for nothing. While powdered creamers are a great choice for lovers of longevity, some aren't a fan of their taste and texture compared to fresh cream. If this is you, know there are ways to make powdered creamer stack up. To learn how, we sat down for an exclusive chat with coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the founder of Home Coffee Expert. He says getting the best flavor out of powdered creamer starts with proper incorporation. For that, you'll need a better tool than a spoon. "Using a little electric whisk to stir your coffee while adding your creamer will help get that smooth, creamy texture you're looking for," he says.

This gadget mixes up creamer quickly, making the coffee prep process seamless. This also helps prevent a common unsavory occurrence unique to powdered cream: a lumpy cup. In a pinch, a little vigorous stirring can also get the job done. "If you're using a jar of powdered creamer, then pouring it into the hot liquid while stirring is the best way to avoid lumps," Woodburn-Simmonds said. For those using a sachet of creamer instead, Woodburn-Simmonds encourages you to try this technique. "If it is a sachet of powdered creamer, then massaging it before opening to ensure there are no lumps."