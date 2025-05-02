How To Get The Most Out Of Powdered Coffee Creamer
You can buy the best coffee bean brands and go all in on making a better brew, but if you don't know how to make the most out of your powdered coffee creamer, it's all gonna be for nothing. While powdered creamers are a great choice for lovers of longevity, some aren't a fan of their taste and texture compared to fresh cream. If this is you, know there are ways to make powdered creamer stack up. To learn how, we sat down for an exclusive chat with coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the founder of Home Coffee Expert. He says getting the best flavor out of powdered creamer starts with proper incorporation. For that, you'll need a better tool than a spoon. "Using a little electric whisk to stir your coffee while adding your creamer will help get that smooth, creamy texture you're looking for," he says.
This gadget mixes up creamer quickly, making the coffee prep process seamless. This also helps prevent a common unsavory occurrence unique to powdered cream: a lumpy cup. In a pinch, a little vigorous stirring can also get the job done. "If you're using a jar of powdered creamer, then pouring it into the hot liquid while stirring is the best way to avoid lumps," Woodburn-Simmonds said. For those using a sachet of creamer instead, Woodburn-Simmonds encourages you to try this technique. "If it is a sachet of powdered creamer, then massaging it before opening to ensure there are no lumps."
Fresh coffee creamer is still the better choice
While powdered creamer can give your coffee a flavor boost in a pinch, coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds admits that it can't completely replace the fresh taste and silky textures found in a carton of fresh cream. "Liquid creamers have a richer flavor and better texture," he says. If you want to find the best of them, check out our list of 12 coffee creamers, ranked. In addition to better flavors, Woodburn-Simmonds also acknowledges how much easier liquid creamer is to incorporate into iced coffees, which don't mesh well with powders.
For those who want to pivot into this space, go after fresh creamers kept in smaller containers so you can finish the cream fast while it's at its best. Anything bigger and you risk a ruined coffee or a wasted ingredient. "Unless you are very much in need of something with a very long shelf life, then it's always better to get small containers of liquid cream or half and half or whatever than use powdered creamers," Woodburn-Simmonds says.
Even if you rarely drink coffee, Matt Woodburn-Simmonds still suggests getting a small container of fresh cream in lieu of any powder. "Most people are better off buying small containers of liquid creamer, even if they don't use it that often." However, if you're in one particular pool of people, he says, then it's better to go all in on powdered. "If shelf life is your main concern, then powdered is the choice."