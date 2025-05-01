The Best Store-Bought Cocktail Sauce We Tried Features An Extra-Flavorful Ingredient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's talk shrimp. Whether you want to know the mistakes you should avoid when cooking yours, or you just want to know the secret to grilling shrimp perfectly every time, Chowhound is a veritable treasure trove of shrimp-based knowledge. To that end, we set about ranking nine store-bought cocktail sauces, which are a must-have if you're indulging in a little shrimp cocktail action. What do we think pairs perfectly with your favorite boiled or grilled shrimp? That would be Louisiana Cocktail Sauce. It brings some heavy-hitting flavor to the table along with a special ingredient you won't find in many other brands: anchovy powder.
Anchovy powder comes from finely ground anchovies and brings a hefty punch of umami to any dish you add it to. It basically enhances the salty and savory notes that already exist in a dish, and adds a little extra pop of salinity on its own. This makes it the perfect complement to boiled shrimp, which have a naturally briny sweetness to them. It also offsets the tang of the lemon juice and kick of the horseradish, creating a well-rounded flavor profile that doesn't mess around.
What sets Louisiana cocktail sauce above the rest?
Compared to other cocktail sauces we tried, we found that Louisiana Cocktail Sauce had the perfect thickness. Super runny cocktail sauces slide right off the shrimp, so you only get the barest hint of flavor when snacking, whereas excessively chunky and thick cocktail sauces can make for an overwhelming experience. Louisiana Cocktail Sauce strikes that perfect balance where it's just thick enough to really coat your crustaceans, but you won't feel like you're just shoveling a spoonful of the stuff directly into your mouth. (Unless you're into that, in which case no one's stopping you from grabbing a spoon and digging in. It's okay, we get it.)
The ingredients set it apart, too. Outside of the anchovy powder, it also uses real horseradish, molasses rather than white sugar, and dried garlic instead of garlic powder. It also relies on tomato paste instead of puree or concentrate, which has a thicker texture and richer depth of flavor. Basically, you're getting a whole host of ultra-flavorful ingredients in one bottle, and the difference is clear. Some of the sauces we tried were too sweet, too mild, or had a bite that hit at the wrong time, but Louisiana Cocktail Sauce ticked every box. It starts off with a bright sourness from the lemon, really kicks you with that horseradish, and has the perfect mix of salty, umami, and sweet that complements shrimp perfectly. This is why, to us, it's the best store-bought cocktail sauce you can get your hands on.