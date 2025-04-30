The Easy Way To Remove Chlorine From Water And Taste What You've Been Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water is essential to helping us absorb minerals properly, regulate body temperature, maintain top-notch brain function, and a host of other things crucial to our overall health and well-being. No wonder we can hardly survive three days without it. However, not all water is created equal. Purified bottled water isn't all it's cracked up to be, as it's harmful for the environment, gets expensive fast, and isn't really that much healthier than tap water.

In fact, the biggest advantage of bottled water over tap is that some brands are almost entirely chlorine-free. Reservoirs that provide the water we use in our homes are often treated with chlorine to eradicate harmful waterborne pathogens. However, that means the water we drink and bathe in contains a certain amount of chlorine. Though the amount of chlorine used is regulated by the EPA to limit exposure, its signature chemical taste may make it hard to stay hydrated or kill your delicious homemade sourdough starter before it has time to mature.

Fortunately, there are many easy, affordable ways to remove the chlorine from your water to improve the taste of those fancy coffee beans you saved for. The least expensive methods involve boiling your tap water, exposing it to direct sunlight, or storing it in an open container, all of which will encourage the chlorine to break down and evaporate. Filtration pitchers and sink systems are slightly more expensive but remove the chlorine without extra work.