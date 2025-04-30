It's Honestly Not Worth Grilling This Cut Of Chicken

Grilled chicken is a summertime staple that's simple to throw together and easy to convert into dozens of different dishes. You can always find some kind of chicken at the grocery store, so you can rely on it for weekday meals and to feed a group. It would seem like boneless skinless chicken breasts are a great cut for the grill; they're thick, look great char-lined on a plate (maybe next to some doctored-up baked beans), and they don't require a ton of extra prep work. But boneless skinless chicken breasts are one of the worst foods to grill because they dry out so quickly. It's not even worth the trouble, especially if you have different options to choose from.

Boneless skinless chicken breasts aren't great for grilling for a few reasons. They're lean, with little fat to hold in flavor or infuse the meat with juice. There's no skin to hold in the flavor or moisture either, so they dry out fast when they're cooked on the grill. They tend to get rubbery, too. Sure, there are a few different ways to infuse flavor and hold moisture into boneless skinless chicken breasts, but why not choose a different cut and increase your success rate? Use bone-in chicken cuts with the skin on, such as drumsticks, wings, and bone-in chicken breasts, for juicier grilled chicken.