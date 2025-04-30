It's Honestly Not Worth Grilling This Cut Of Chicken
Grilled chicken is a summertime staple that's simple to throw together and easy to convert into dozens of different dishes. You can always find some kind of chicken at the grocery store, so you can rely on it for weekday meals and to feed a group. It would seem like boneless skinless chicken breasts are a great cut for the grill; they're thick, look great char-lined on a plate (maybe next to some doctored-up baked beans), and they don't require a ton of extra prep work. But boneless skinless chicken breasts are one of the worst foods to grill because they dry out so quickly. It's not even worth the trouble, especially if you have different options to choose from.
Boneless skinless chicken breasts aren't great for grilling for a few reasons. They're lean, with little fat to hold in flavor or infuse the meat with juice. There's no skin to hold in the flavor or moisture either, so they dry out fast when they're cooked on the grill. They tend to get rubbery, too. Sure, there are a few different ways to infuse flavor and hold moisture into boneless skinless chicken breasts, but why not choose a different cut and increase your success rate? Use bone-in chicken cuts with the skin on, such as drumsticks, wings, and bone-in chicken breasts, for juicier grilled chicken.
If you must grill boneless skinless chicken, try these hacks
You really should look for bone-in chicken cuts to throw on the grill. But, if you're set on grilling boneless skinless chicken breasts, you need a few tricks for adding more flavor and moisture up your sleeve. This includes pounding the chicken breasts with a kitchen mallet so they cook more evenly, and cooking them quickly on a hot grill to keep them moist. You can also wrap chicken breasts before grilling them to seal in moisture and flavor, plus you could tuck in some other ingredients, such as sliced onion or herbs, for more flavor. Aluminum foil packets and banana leaves work the same way, and you can even wrap your chicken breasts in bacon to create a more flavorful experience.
And don't even think about skipping the marinade. That's crucial for infusing more flavor into the meat and keeping it juicy. Before you toss your chicken in a marinade, though, brine chicken breasts in a salt water solution for about 30 minutes for more flavor. Then, put it in a marinade for a minimum of 30 minutes and up to 24 hours to really soak in flavor and moisture. Use store-bought or homemade marinades, but be sure to use an acidic agent such as lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar to tenderize the meat. Add jalapeños or fresh sliced peppers for more flavor and heat.