A Cult-Favorite Brand Known For Its Soaps Also Has A Range Of Dark Chocolates
Soap brands aren't usually synonymous with chocolate. But Dr. Bronner's, a company known for its line of soaps, laundry detergent, and body products, is working on changing that. The company's product line of household and personal care products is made with the intention of providing products that are better for the body and better for the environment than traditional alternatives, and its line of chocolate bars seem to have been created with the same intention. The Magic All-One chocolate bars are made from cocoa and coconut sugars that are grown in biodiverse habitats using climate-friendly farming practices that help to remove carbon from the atmosphere.
There are already some pretty good vegan chocolate bars on the market, and the Magic All-One bars are expanding that list with 10 different flavors of vegan chocolate bars to choose from, seven of which take advantage of the rich, not overly sweet flavor that dark chocolate is known for. Chocolate fiends can choose from hazelnut butter, whole hazelnuts, peppermint cream, coconut praline, almond butter, and whole almonds. And of course, there is the classic combination: dark chocolate with sea salt, a combo so spot-on that it shows up in everything from whole chocolate bars to delectable bite-size dark chocolate-coated salted caramels. The brand also offers three oat milk bars (golden milk chai, hazelnut butter, and mocha latte, so there are still plenty of delicious options even if you aren't in the mood for dark chocolate — although seriously, is there ever not a good time for dark chocolate?
This expansion isn't exactly a new trend
Dr. Bronner's isn't the only company that has pivoted to offer different products. The trend may just be as old as commerce itself, as companies often adjust their approach to including products that earn higher profits. Nestlé, for example, started off making condensed milk and baby food in the late 1800s before morphing into a global powerhouse that today produces everything from chocolate to frozen foods, even venturing into "health care" with a line of frozen meals designed specifically for Ozempic users. Campbell's, a name synonymous with canned soup, is behind brands and products you may not know are connected, such as microwave popcorn and salsa. In fact, you might even be surprised to learn that Michelin, the name behind the world-renowned restaurant rating guide, is an evolution of the same company that made a name for itself selling tires.
This evolution of Dr. Bronner's is perhaps a bit more logical than a tire company becoming a trusted restaurant rating system. The company's long-time commitment to protecting the planet and the bodies that live on it began when the brand was founded in 1948 as a manufacturer of soaps and health food seasonings. When Dr. Bronner's added chocolate bars to its list of products in 2021, it committed to working with more than 800 fair trade cocoa farmers that use dynamic agroforestry (DAF) techniques to ensure that the land is constantly being regenerated throughout the farming process. With such a long-standing dedication to providing products that do good for customers and the planet, Dr. Bronner's planet-friendly dark chocolate was not only logical, but these vegan, organic, fair trade, gluten-free, and non-GMO bars can satisfy both your conscience and your sweet tooth as well.