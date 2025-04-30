A Cult-Favorite Brand Known For Its Soaps Also Has A Range Of Dark Chocolates

Soap brands aren't usually synonymous with chocolate. But Dr. Bronner's, a company known for its line of soaps, laundry detergent, and body products, is working on changing that. The company's product line of household and personal care products is made with the intention of providing products that are better for the body and better for the environment than traditional alternatives, and its line of chocolate bars seem to have been created with the same intention. The Magic All-One chocolate bars are made from cocoa and coconut sugars that are grown in biodiverse habitats using climate-friendly farming practices that help to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

There are already some pretty good vegan chocolate bars on the market, and the Magic All-One bars are expanding that list with 10 different flavors of vegan chocolate bars to choose from, seven of which take advantage of the rich, not overly sweet flavor that dark chocolate is known for. Chocolate fiends can choose from hazelnut butter, whole hazelnuts, peppermint cream, coconut praline, almond butter, and whole almonds. And of course, there is the classic combination: dark chocolate with sea salt, a combo so spot-on that it shows up in everything from whole chocolate bars to delectable bite-size dark chocolate-coated salted caramels. The brand also offers three oat milk bars (golden milk chai, hazelnut butter, and mocha latte, so there are still plenty of delicious options even if you aren't in the mood for dark chocolate — although seriously, is there ever not a good time for dark chocolate?