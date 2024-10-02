Hokey Pokey Ice Cream Is A Tasty Treat That You Can Try When You Visit New Zealand

New Zealanders are known for their love of ice cream. Deemed one of the top consumers of ice cream in the world, it's estimated each person living in the country eats around six gallons of ice cream every year (via RNZ). While they might not be the country that invented ice cream, they definitely know how to make it taste delicious. Case in point: hokey pokey ice cream. This super tasty frozen dessert has nothing to do with the 1950s dance craze most Americans think of when they hear "hokey pokey." In fact, in New Zealand, hokey pokey is a popular (if not the most popular) ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with a particular kind of toffee mixed throughout. Popular makers of hokey pokey ice cream sold in New Zealand stores include Tip Top and Much Moore, both of which have won awards for their frozen treats.

Advertisement

To understand hokey pokey ice cream, you have to understand what hokey pokey candy is. Hokey pokey is actually a regional name in New Zealand for honeycomb candy, a type of toffee with a sponge-like texture. It's relatively simple to make with just three ingredients — golden syrup, sugar, and baking soda which creates air pockets that give it a honeycomb appearance. In Australia, it's more often referred to as honeycomb, while in the United States, you might hear it called seafoam candy, sponge candy, or in the Midwest (Wisconsin, specifically), fairy food.