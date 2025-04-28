Why Choosing The Right Steak For Beef Lo Mein Makes All The Difference

As with other stir-fries, lo mein shines with a combination of varying textures and flavors. The dense, slightly chewy noodles — also called lo mein — are the dish's cornerstone, complemented by the variable assortment of stir-fried vegetables. The beef further enhances with its meaty consistency, but it's not the star of the show; this isn't a steak-forward dish. In fact, it's even suitable to make lo mein with chicken, pork, or a vegetarian version too.

Consequently, there's no need to opt for a pricey cut like a strip steak or ribeye; the composition of well-marbled beef won't translate in the dish. Instead, a cut that's uniformly textured and easy to slice into equal-sized slivers is key. There shouldn't be any connective tissue or muscle fibers — if present, they need to be trimmed prior to preparation. For this reason, it's best to avoid cuts from the chuck and other beef parts reserved for braising.

Furthermore, it's fine if the cut is lean; the marinade will do the job of flavoring the steak more so than its own low fat composition. Hence, it's best to source from less premier but flavorful primals, like the flank and plate on the underside of the cow. And savvily stir-frying such beef cuts also helps keep down the dish's cost. So as long as you quickly sear such beef types in a hot wok, the resulting lo mein will impress.