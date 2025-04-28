Should You Trim Excess Fat On A Rack Of Lamb? The Answer Depends

If you're in need of a show stopper for your next dinner party, don't sleep on a rack of lamb. It's a dish that seems a lot more fancy than the time it takes to prepare, it looks amazing when it's sliced and served, and it only takes around 25 to 30 minutes to roast each rack to medium-rare. Plus, you can often find a deal on lamb at Costco. There is, however, the matter of removing the thick, excess fat that comes attached to each rack. If you're wondering if you should or shouldn't remove it, the answer really depends on how you plan to cook the meat and what you want the finished dish to look like.

Racks that are destined for roasting or grilling don't really need all of the fat to be trimmed, because it actually serves a few functions, and some of it will render away during the cooking process. If you're planning to cook the meat with a sous vide machine, however, it's not a bad idea to get rid of most of the fat. Many chefs compromise on lamb fat, regardless of how it's cooked, by leaving some of it attached to the meat while removing the stuff sticking to the bones, which is called frenching. It really all comes down to your preference, and how much prep you want to do.