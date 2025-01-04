How To Make A Standout Rack Of Lamb With A Crisp, Flavorful Crust

A rack of lamb is one of the finest things a person can prepare at home. That two make a crown when combined captures this grandeur better than most meaty monikers. It also isn't cheap, you're most likely serving it on more-special-than-most occasions, and it takes a little longer than your everyday chop, so you don't want to mess it up. And, as with plenty of roasts, making the surface maximally appealing in terms of flavor and texture is your first challenge.

Parmesan and a couple of other ingredients are your cheat code. A rack of lamb spends most of its cook time roasting in the oven rather than on the other carbon steel side of an open flame, minimizing its opportunity to sear, caramelize, or otherwise amplify flavor with fire alone. In this case, you have to be a little more mindful about creating a crust. Fortunately, Parmesan has never met a dish it didn't improve; virtually any soup's broth is boosted by the cheese rind, practically every pasta benefits from a heaping, and the iconic chicken parm is primary among them. And, together with panko breadcrumbs and some fragrant herbs, a rack of lamb joins the list.