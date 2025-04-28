What Causes Frozen Peas To Smell Terrible And How To Prevent It
Peas, frozen or otherwise, tend to get a bad rap. For some reason, they are not everyone's favorite veggie. Even Lola from "Charlie and Lola" refuses to eat them. Maybe the hate stems from texture trauma — after all, overcooking frozen peas is hard to avoid and no one likes it when they are mushy. Still, while you might think fresh is best and are less likely to fall victim to this trap, even Bobby Flay prefers frozen peas. However, if you've ever pulled a bag out from the freezer and smelled something pungent that wanted to make you dry heave, well, welcome to the world of peas.
Frozen peas lost the genetic lottery in that they can develop a beany aroma that is a little off-putting. This happens when a container is not airtight. The fatty acids encounter oxidation and create a smell that you might not find pleasant. You will likely see signs of freezer burn as well. It happens, and when it does, you are going to want to toss them. Sorry, no one likes food waste, but no one wants to get sick from food either.
Blanch before freezing
How can you prevent it? If you are freezing fresh peas, blanch them in salted, boiling water prior to freezing. What does this accomplish? While it may be an added step, this is going to help preserve their color, texture, and crispness. After a couple of minutes in hot water, quickly transfer them to an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Place them on a sheet pan lined with a paper towel or dishcloth to absorb the moisture and then flash freeze.
Air and moisture are the enemy at this point. If you are freezing a large amount of peas, consider doing so in individually portioned airtight plastic bags or containers. This ensures that the peas aren't being unnecessarily exposed to air and you are only thawing what you will use. Use your frozen peas in your next Italian deli grinder salad or an over-the-top BLT pasta salad for an unexpected addition and a pop of green. Frozen peas have a shelf life of about eight months, so if the smell, color, or taste is off, then, sadly, it is time to get rid of this produce.