What Causes Frozen Peas To Smell Terrible And How To Prevent It

Peas, frozen or otherwise, tend to get a bad rap. For some reason, they are not everyone's favorite veggie. Even Lola from "Charlie and Lola" refuses to eat them. Maybe the hate stems from texture trauma — after all, overcooking frozen peas is hard to avoid and no one likes it when they are mushy. Still, while you might think fresh is best and are less likely to fall victim to this trap, even Bobby Flay prefers frozen peas. However, if you've ever pulled a bag out from the freezer and smelled something pungent that wanted to make you dry heave, well, welcome to the world of peas.

Frozen peas lost the genetic lottery in that they can develop a beany aroma that is a little off-putting. This happens when a container is not airtight. The fatty acids encounter oxidation and create a smell that you might not find pleasant. You will likely see signs of freezer burn as well. It happens, and when it does, you are going to want to toss them. Sorry, no one likes food waste, but no one wants to get sick from food either.