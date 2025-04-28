The Simple Ingredient That Gives Store-Bought Cookie Dough An Irresistible Chewy Texture
When a crunch for time during party prep calls for a quick dessert, there's no shame in adding some store-bought cookie dough to the cart. After all, what's not to like about a simple sweet dough and a smattering of chocolate chips? Even if you're reluctant to go with something store-bought over a homemade treat, you can always elevate these sweet indulgences with a few simple ingredients. Rob Smith, a private chef for The Culinary Collective Atl, shared some expert hacks on making store-bought cookie dough taste homemade. He says one simple ingredient that gives store-bought cookie dough an irresistible chewy texture is something you probably already have in your pantry. "Mixing in rolled oats can create a heartier texture," he says.
Also known as old-fashioned oats, this simple addition can take cookies from flat to fun, adding textural intrigue (not to mention a comforting, nostalgic flair). The new ingredient might even make your guests mistake store-bought cookies for fresh.
While this could work with a whole lineup of different doughs, it's best in cookies that contain certain ingredients. "This works particularly well with chocolate chip or oatmeal cookies and adds a rustic touch," shares chef Rob Smith.
For the best results, avoid these mistakes
For the best batch of cookies, sticking to rolled oats are best. This ingredient holds its shape in the high heat of the oven and lends that perfectly chewy texture that your store-bought cookies deserve. Quick oats will absorb moisture too fast in the oven, leading to a dry dough. The oats themselves will become mushy too, so you'll be left with bad textures all around. Finally, steel-cut oats are too small and lead to unsavory, gritty bites. So, for the best outcome, use rolled.
Another common mistake to avoid with baking is over-mixing. While this is a common mistake made with homemade treats, it applies to store-bought cookies too. It might be fun to roll those pre-formed dough balls around in your oats, but it's best to add the ingredient until just incorporated to prevent overly dry cookies. Finally, be smart about how many oats you add too. Rolled oats bring rustic flair and a homemade feel to store-bought dough, but adding too much will disrupt the delicate balance of the cookie, leading to an overly bland and dry batch. So, don't coat each cookie in oats. Add just enough to bring in some heavenly chew.
If you like how this addition affects your cookies, keep it in your back pocket for your next gathering. Then, once you're ready to try homemade, bake delicious oatmeal cookies with Duff Goldman's pro-tip.