The Simple Ingredient That Gives Store-Bought Cookie Dough An Irresistible Chewy Texture

When a crunch for time during party prep calls for a quick dessert, there's no shame in adding some store-bought cookie dough to the cart. After all, what's not to like about a simple sweet dough and a smattering of chocolate chips? Even if you're reluctant to go with something store-bought over a homemade treat, you can always elevate these sweet indulgences with a few simple ingredients. Rob Smith, a private chef for The Culinary Collective Atl, shared some expert hacks on making store-bought cookie dough taste homemade. He says one simple ingredient that gives store-bought cookie dough an irresistible chewy texture is something you probably already have in your pantry. "Mixing in rolled oats can create a heartier texture," he says.

Also known as old-fashioned oats, this simple addition can take cookies from flat to fun, adding textural intrigue (not to mention a comforting, nostalgic flair). The new ingredient might even make your guests mistake store-bought cookies for fresh.

While this could work with a whole lineup of different doughs, it's best in cookies that contain certain ingredients. "This works particularly well with chocolate chip or oatmeal cookies and adds a rustic touch," shares chef Rob Smith.