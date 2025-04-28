The Kitchen Staple That Will Help Prevent Your Cake From Drying Out

When it comes to cake, we've all got our favorite styles and flavors, and everyone has an opinion on frosting and filling. But one thing we can all agree on is that it's a tragedy when a cake dries out. Cake usually starts out nice and moist, and there is really nothing that compares to a sliced piece of freshly baked cake. Unfortunately, once you slice into it and the air starts to do its thing, that moisture starts to fade.

There are plenty of hacks for making extra moist cake, from basting it with a simple syrup off your bar cart to pulling off some expert box-caked mix tricks that switch out listed ingredients for others from your fridge and pantry. But none of these hacks will stop the process of moisture being lost to air once you slice into it. One way to ensure that every slice is nice and moist is to cut off the dried-out surface when you go back for more cake later, but this is a waste of perfectly good cake that probably either cost a pretty penny in the store or took up precious time to bake at home.

Instead, reach for something you've probably got lying around in your pantry anyway — a slice of sandwich bread. Slap that piece of dough up against the exposed cake surface and create a protective seal for your cake's tender texture. When the surface of cake is exposed to oxygen, that oxygen pulls the moisture out of the cake. So, by placing a barrier against the surface, in this case bread, that moisture will be pulled from the bread instead, leaving your cake nice and moist underneath.