Add A Tangy Twist To Your Coffee With One Creamy Addition
In the realm of java, finding things that go well either in or with a cup of joe may seem more like a mad science experiment than anything else. However, if no one took on the task, the world wouldn't have such interesting ways to enjoy coffee, like adding green tea and strawberries to make a matcha latte that tastes like spring. One team-up we're a fan of is coffee and yogurt and anyone who hasn't tried it absolutely should. The combination is already popular in Vietnam, where it's known as cà phê sữa chua. Even if you're skeptical of the flavor combo, there are plenty of nutritional reasons you might want to combine the two. If it still sounds a little weird, stick around to learn more about this zany coffee coupling.
Vietnamese yogurt coffee is mostly enjoyed either on ice or blended into a coffee shake. It's easily made with a mixture of plain yogurt, condensed milk, ice, and strong black coffee. It's loved for its tart flavor and for having an incredible number of nutritional benefits in a single drink. On its own, coffee is rich in antioxidants, vitamins B2 and B3, and magnesium. Incorporating yogurt not only makes the coffee's texture creamier, but it also provides gut-healthy probiotics, and brings a punch of protein to the beverage. Adding in yogurt as opposed to the more common milk or coffee creamer also adds a more rich, thick texture to the coffee it's mixed into.
Ways to incorporate yogurt into your next cup of coffee
While some may enjoy the tantalizing tanginess of Vietnamese yogurt coffee, the catch could be that the yogurt may amplify the coffee's inherent acidity a bit too much. Thankfully, there are some easy ways to curb this intense tartness. Although a Greek yogurt can bring benefits like its higher protein content, opt for a non-Greek yogurt. The latter tends to be less tangy in flavor to their Mediterranean siblings while containing a similar nutritional profile. Additionally, incorporating a sweet flavoring to the coffee or yogurt could be a miracle-worker as the smooth notes of a vanilla, caramel, or even coconut yogurt may assist in masking those harsher acidic tones.
Another option to help the cause would be a more traditional method: creamer. Admittedly, the mixture of condensed milk and yogurt would have replaced the creamer in a yogurt coffee recipe but adding in a splash or two of creamer would help to not only mute the bitter notes, but also provide a velvety boost to the texture. Especially when everyone has a favorite brand of creamer to use, no judgement would be passed for putting the coffee creamer to its intended use.