Yes, You Can (And Should) Be Steaming Fish In Your Microwave
Around a decade back, it felt like microwaves were going out of style. Sure, there's the uneven heating, inspired sogginess, as well as nutritional dissatisfaction regarding microwaveable meals. Yet they never entirely disappeared because, even if you account for common items not to microwave, the appliances do have a place. Backed by world-class chefs like David Chang, there's a new wave of creative uses for the machine.
One such delicious candidate is steamed fish. This cooking method works shockingly well to attain a moist, flakey consistency — in fact, it even has a leg up on a steamer. This is because microwaves excite water and several other compounds in the interior of the foodstuff rather than externally.
Fish filets — which are full of liquid and relatively uniform in texture — are ideally suited for such radiation-based cooking. The flesh turns firm and opaque, and especially when wrapped in plastic, water doesn't escape. Plus, since you can spin in short 30-second intervals and observe the doneness, it's easier to avoid overcooking, truly crafting a mouth-watering result.
Microwaves efficiently steam fish to an ideal consistency
Many cite that seafood and microwaves don't mix; it's true the appliance isn't great for already cooked fish, causing a rubbery result. There is the understandable fear of smell, but wrap the fish filet tightly in plastic, and odor won't be an issue. Plus, microwaves bring the perk of speed; the filet will become cooked in as fast as five minutes. So if you have those around deterrent to fish (or cats), fishy smells won't permeate the kitchen.
The precise microwaving duration depends on the fish's variety and size. Start with as little as three minutes, and add on chunks of time until the flesh is firm to the touch. Just like how it's necessary to rest steak after cooking, the same is applicable to fish; give it a few minutes to come to completion.
Naturally, the taste of the fish also depends on its quality — so you'll want to know what fish to buy and avoid. To achieve the ideal texture, stick to firm white-flesh varieties like seabass or flounder. Avoid meatier types like tuna, which aren't ideal for steaming. And when it comes to accompanying flavors, possibilities run many options. Drizzle with a soy-sauce-based mixture for a Chinese rendition, or baste in white-wine-soaked vegetables for French flavors.