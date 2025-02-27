Yes, You Can (And Should) Be Steaming Fish In Your Microwave

Around a decade back, it felt like microwaves were going out of style. Sure, there's the uneven heating, inspired sogginess, as well as nutritional dissatisfaction regarding microwaveable meals. Yet they never entirely disappeared because, even if you account for common items not to microwave, the appliances do have a place. Backed by world-class chefs like David Chang, there's a new wave of creative uses for the machine.

One such delicious candidate is steamed fish. This cooking method works shockingly well to attain a moist, flakey consistency — in fact, it even has a leg up on a steamer. This is because microwaves excite water and several other compounds in the interior of the foodstuff rather than externally.

Fish filets — which are full of liquid and relatively uniform in texture — are ideally suited for such radiation-based cooking. The flesh turns firm and opaque, and especially when wrapped in plastic, water doesn't escape. Plus, since you can spin in short 30-second intervals and observe the doneness, it's easier to avoid overcooking, truly crafting a mouth-watering result.