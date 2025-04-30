How To Roast Chestnuts Without A Fire Or Oven From The Comfort Of Your Home

Roasting chestnuts at home lets you enjoy their sweet, toasty aroma wafting through your kitchen well before you eat them. Whether you pick them straight off the tree during their harvest season in autumn months, or find some at the farmers market, roasting them at home is easy. A bonfire is one way to do so, but it's not the most practical, especially if you have a large batch you want to use for snacking, stuffing, or adding to desserts. Roasting chestnuts in the oven is one of the most common ways to do it, but doing it in the air fryer is arguably easier. Simply score the chestnuts along their rounded side, making either a long single incision or an X, and place them in an air fryer preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. Giving them a toss three or four times in between helps with even cooking and allows you to check that the nuts aren't burning.

For the best roasted chestnuts, you need to start with a good batch of raw ones. Select large chestnuts with smooth, glossy skin. If they rattle or feel hollow, they've likely dried out, and a half-hour soak can mitigate this if they're not too far gone. Boiling can help make chestnuts easier to peel, but as long as they are scored properly, the skin curls back as they roast, and peeling shouldn't be too difficult. As with most foods, when cooking in an air fryer, do not overstuff the basket. Instead, make batches of approximately equally sized chestnuts so they all cook at the same rate.