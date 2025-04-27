For lovers of beef, there's a primal appeal to an outsized steak. And thankfully, there are a multitude of cuts to satisfy. Whether it's an eye-catching tomahawk, the distinct cowboy steak, Delmonico steak, or simply a ribeye, beef is broken down into a variety of large hunks. In fact, there are enough offerings that delineations can get tricky, so it's helpful to slice into the nuance.

Consider the ribeye vs. the Delmonico: These two beef terms can often be confusingly closely associated. In fact, they can even refer to the same style of beef. While a ribeye steak is a specific cut recognized by butchers, a Delmonico steak can refer to a variety of beef cuts — including ribeye — that are prepared in a certain way. Known for a fatty, extra-thick composition, the latter beef style gained its name by way of New York's historic Delmonico's Restaurant, alluding to a show-stopping steak.

The Delmonico steak is prepared via a high-heat method, typically broiling although sometimes grilling, developing a delicious crust and tender interior. Consequently, a ribeye perfectly satisfies such criteria, and it is often used for the dish. However, as an established cut, a ribeye can also be butchered into other forms and prepared via other methods, so keep the tricky naming conventions in mind.