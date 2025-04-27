The Big Mistake People Make When Eating Miso Soup At Japanese Restaurants

Miso soup is a great addition to any meal. It's the start to the easiest breakfast ever, an excellent add-on to lunch, and the perfect umami accompaniment to a delicious dinner. Miso paste isn't just for soup, either; there are tons of creative ways to use it. But zeroing in on the tried-and-true soup itself reveals that not everyone knows how to eat it the Japanese way. You might be making the same mistake when you're out at your favorite restaurant without even knowing it. It's an easy one to make, after all: it's just eating your miso soup with a spoon.

In Japan, many of the soups are made with thin and light broths. The bowls these soups are served in also tend to be on the smaller side, making them the perfect vessels for a good, sip-able soup experience. This is true of miso soup, which has a particularly watery base and not much in it outside of seaweed, green onions, and chunks of tofu. When trying to eat those larger pieces, you can use your chopsticks instead of reaching for a spoon or struggling to slurp them up, but in most cases, the ingredients will be cut down to a size that you may be able to sip up anyway.