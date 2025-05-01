17 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Stuffed Shell Pasta

There's nothing quite like a satisfying tray of stuffed shells to ignite your taste buds and keep your belly full. This classic Italian comfort food is relatively easy to make and doesn't require a lot of specialized ingredients, equipment, or know-how. You might even have everything you need right in your pantry and fridge.

But to get the best results, you still need to follow a few rules when preparing and cooking stuffed shells. Starting with great ingredients is the first step, but as you build the dish, try to avoid making one of these errors to keep your stuffed shells deliciously cheesy and rich.

We talked to Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food; Chef Eric Hammond, Executive Chef at Coco Pazzo; and Chef Joshua Frias at Naples Ristorante e Bar to find out what mistakes have a major impact on stuffed shells. From prep to cooking to serving, here are the top errors that people make (and what to do instead).