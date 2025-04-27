The Fruity Ingredient You Need For Copycat Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When choosing between the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store, one stands out as an institution in the United States: Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce. This popular variety has garnered a cult following for its ultra-sweet flavor and tangy undertones. Though when it comes to little-known facts about Sweet Baby Ray's, the condiment's ingredients range from predictable to unconventional. Alongside distilled vinegar and molasses, the original recipe also includes pineapple juice for a mildly fruity bite.

Due to its somewhat tart flavor, pineapple juice is a common ingredient used to add an extra brightness to barbecue sauce. While you can always take the easier route and buy a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's at your neighborhood supermarket, there's something about making your own barbecue sauce that takes all your favorite sauce-heavy dishes to the next level.

To make your own copycat version of Sweet Baby Ray's, you'll use a base of ketchup and dark brown sugar. Then, add in a blend of other ingredients — including but not limited to — molasses, apple cider vinegar, pineapple juice, water, liquid smoke, and dry spices like mustard and paprika. Heat all the ingredients together, and taste as you go to achieve the most desired flavor. Since you're crafting your own specialized recipe, feel free to use more or less pineapple juice to achieve the perfect amount of fruity flavor. If adding extra liquid to your barbecue sauce, you may need to include a small amount of cornstarch to balance the consistency.