The Fruity Ingredient You Need For Copycat Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When choosing between the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store, one stands out as an institution in the United States: Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce. This popular variety has garnered a cult following for its ultra-sweet flavor and tangy undertones. Though when it comes to little-known facts about Sweet Baby Ray's, the condiment's ingredients range from predictable to unconventional. Alongside distilled vinegar and molasses, the original recipe also includes pineapple juice for a mildly fruity bite.
Due to its somewhat tart flavor, pineapple juice is a common ingredient used to add an extra brightness to barbecue sauce. While you can always take the easier route and buy a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's at your neighborhood supermarket, there's something about making your own barbecue sauce that takes all your favorite sauce-heavy dishes to the next level.
To make your own copycat version of Sweet Baby Ray's, you'll use a base of ketchup and dark brown sugar. Then, add in a blend of other ingredients — including but not limited to — molasses, apple cider vinegar, pineapple juice, water, liquid smoke, and dry spices like mustard and paprika. Heat all the ingredients together, and taste as you go to achieve the most desired flavor. Since you're crafting your own specialized recipe, feel free to use more or less pineapple juice to achieve the perfect amount of fruity flavor. If adding extra liquid to your barbecue sauce, you may need to include a small amount of cornstarch to balance the consistency.
More delicious ways to make homemade BBQ sauce
Another way to make this sauce recipe your own is to play around with the acidity. For more of a bite, include more apple cider vinegar. Alternatively, to create an equal balance of sweet and spicy flavors, feel free to add a few glugs of hot sauce to the mix. You can also include smoked paprika or more liquid smoke for an extra smoky taste.
With a more pineapple-forward BBQ sauce, this tropical flavor can upgrade an easy slow cooker pulled pork recipe; for tasty Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches, add small cubes of pineapple to the sauce.
The best part about making your own copycat recipe of Sweet Baby Ray's is that it can be doctored in various ways to accommodate your next barbecue-friendly recipe. Make a large batch of the sauce and store enough to last a month in your refrigerator, and then freeze the rest in small containers. This way, if you make a particular meal that needs a little more heat, or potentially more fruity flavor, the individual portions of homemade sauce can be altered with a variety of ingredients.