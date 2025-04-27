The Pork Cut Swap That Makes Your Lemongrass Pork Beat Any Restaurant's

Vietnamese lemongrass pork chops are an iconic Southeast Asian dish, bringing together that famous flavor balance of sweet, sour, and peppery. It's standard at any Vietnamese restaurant and is easy to replicate at home — savory pork marinated in salty oyster and fish sauces with black pepper, bright bursts of lemongrass, and honey, and then maybe a touch of smoke from the grill. The only drawback is lemongrass pork tends to be dry or overcooked at a lot of restaurants. So, when you make it at home, do yourself a favor and don't use pork chops for the dish. Instead, switch to a different, more succulent and fat-laced cut for lemongrass pork that'll outshine the restaurant version.

Swap pork shoulder for pork chops when you're making lemongrass pork, and you'll enjoy a meal that's much more tender, moist, and flavorful. It's a cheaper cut of meat, so you'll end up spending less on the protein for dinner. Plus, pork shoulder looks stunning on a platter, especially alongside a plate of spring rolls with homemade Thai peanut sauce and a Vietnamese mojito.