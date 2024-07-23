A Foolproof Guide To Rolling Perfect Spring Rolls Every Time
There's something deeply satisfying about biting into a Chinese spring roll, with its flaky, crispy skin and umami-rich filling. But if you've ever tried to make spring rolls at home, you may have struggled with rolling them. Spring rolls have a thinner wrapper than egg rolls and can tear easily if not handled properly. And then there's the problem of improperly sealed spring rolls that can fall apart in the pan. It can be frustrating, to say the least.
We're here to help, or more specifically, we've tapped a pro — Chef Chee Ping Chang, Chef De Cuisine at Hakkasan Miami — to walk you through the art of perfectly rolling spring rolls. Chang, who originally hails from Malaysia, is known for his authentic Cantonese dishes that incorporate contemporary influences at Hakkasan, a famous restaurant that has more than a dozen locations, from London to Dubai. Chang's tips for perfectly rolled spring rolls come down to a few key concepts that include not overstuffing the rolls and keeping the wrappers moist.
The filling is the key to success
Surprisingly, one of the keys to a perfectly rolled spring roll is what goes inside it. "The filling mixture must be precooked, dry, and completely cooled off before wrapping," Chef Chee Ping Chang told Chowhound. "A soggy mixture will cause the roll to fall apart." Additionally, you don't want to overfill the rolls. Chang says two tablespoons of the filling is all you'll need to use for each roll.
Making sure you've properly sealed the ends of the spring roll is also very important. He suggests using either a slurry made from cornstarch and water, or an egg wash, which also works to keep the roll from falling apart while you're deep frying it. If you prefer to not deep fry the spring rolls, this air fryer trick will get you closer to a deep fried result — just brush them with cooking oil before you pop them in the air fryer.
Keep your spring roll wrappers moist to avoid tears
Additionally, Chef Chee Ping Chang has some helpful methods to keep your wrappers from tearing when you're working with them. "Spring roll wrappers dry out very fast when taken out of the package, therefore, always cover wrappers with a damp towel," he says. Chang also notes that the wrappers must be "fresh and pliable," and you should "always seal the ends properly."
Let's get to rolling. "Place the spring roll wrapper on a flat surface so that a corner is facing towards you," Chang says. Then, take two tablespoons of the filling and put it about two inches from the corner that's nearest to you. "Roll it over once, fold in both sides," he says. Finally, roll and seal the ends with slurry or egg wash.
That's it. Simple, right? According to Chang, you can make a bunch of spring rolls at once and freeze them for later. Once you've mastered the art of spring roll rolling, be sure to experiment with your fillings and dipping sauces, so you don't fall into the mistakes everyone makes when making spring rolls. You'll soon be rolling like a pro.