A Foolproof Guide To Rolling Perfect Spring Rolls Every Time

There's something deeply satisfying about biting into a Chinese spring roll, with its flaky, crispy skin and umami-rich filling. But if you've ever tried to make spring rolls at home, you may have struggled with rolling them. Spring rolls have a thinner wrapper than egg rolls and can tear easily if not handled properly. And then there's the problem of improperly sealed spring rolls that can fall apart in the pan. It can be frustrating, to say the least.

We're here to help, or more specifically, we've tapped a pro — Chef Chee Ping Chang, Chef De Cuisine at Hakkasan Miami — to walk you through the art of perfectly rolling spring rolls. Chang, who originally hails from Malaysia, is known for his authentic Cantonese dishes that incorporate contemporary influences at Hakkasan, a famous restaurant that has more than a dozen locations, from London to Dubai. Chang's tips for perfectly rolled spring rolls come down to a few key concepts that include not overstuffing the rolls and keeping the wrappers moist.