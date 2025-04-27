Say Goodbye To Boring Dish Drying Mats And Hello To This Stylish Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's time to throw away your slimy, old drying mat. While it may seem convenient to keep using the same old silicone platform for your wet dishes, or even a throwaway towel that allows clean dishes to get musty and grimy in the open air, you have to upgrade. And lucky for you, a new kitchen trend has come just in time: stone drying mats!

Stone drying mats are made of diatomaceous earth, which comes from diatoms (also known as fossilized algae). Because of their natural components, these mats are not only absorbent but also fight against bacteria that other types of mats leave to creep up on your pots and pans. Stone mats have an incredible ability to quickly absorb water that would otherwise be trapped underneath the average drying mat when drying dishes and can avoid the common issue of mold growth under a moist mat. They are also biodegradable, meaning that they're friendly for the environment as well as your countertops.