Say Goodbye To Boring Dish Drying Mats And Hello To This Stylish Alternative
It's time to throw away your slimy, old drying mat. While it may seem convenient to keep using the same old silicone platform for your wet dishes, or even a throwaway towel that allows clean dishes to get musty and grimy in the open air, you have to upgrade. And lucky for you, a new kitchen trend has come just in time: stone drying mats!
Stone drying mats are made of diatomaceous earth, which comes from diatoms (also known as fossilized algae). Because of their natural components, these mats are not only absorbent but also fight against bacteria that other types of mats leave to creep up on your pots and pans. Stone mats have an incredible ability to quickly absorb water that would otherwise be trapped underneath the average drying mat when drying dishes and can avoid the common issue of mold growth under a moist mat. They are also biodegradable, meaning that they're friendly for the environment as well as your countertops.
Keeping your stone mat clean
On top of all of their other benefits, stone drying mats are also extremely stylish. Their modern look can fit into any sleek kitchen, as they are offered in a multitude of different styles. And do not fear about the price! Despite looking elegant in the kitchen, you can find many classy options for a bargain. While certain brands can start to peak over $50 for a mat, many quality products can be found for under $30, like Gowwfud's collapsable mat to Better Houseware's classic non-slip mat.
Investing in a stone drying mat may also save you money in the long run, as they are meant to last for many years. Their lifespan can be prolonged with proper care, similarly to the ways that wooden spoons and cutting boards can be used for longer if cleaned and maintained correctly. In fact, stone drying mats usually only need to be wiped down with a wet sponge for an adequate wash.