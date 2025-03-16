How To Save Your Wooden Cutting Boards From Mold

A popular method used to remove mold from a cutting board is by covering the board in salt and vigorously rubbing it into the wood with half of a lemon. The salt will work to flake the mold residue off of the board, and the lemon provides a fresh finish. However, this method should only be used for mild cases of mold on a cutting board. For boards with extensive mold growth, bleach may be the preferred method.

The wooden cutting board should be scrubbed with diluted bleach (2 teaspoons per half gallon of warm water should be enough) using a brush until clean. Then, rinse well to clear the board of leftover bleach residue. The clean board should then be left to air dry in order to avoid any more mold growth.

Similar to other wooden kitchen utensils, wooden cutting boards should be consistently taken care of to prolong their lifespan. Oil your cutting board to prevent it from drying out too quickly and protect it against otherwise detrimental cuts from sharp knives. Oil can also keep pesky bacteria away and prevent mold growth, which is the reason you're here in the first place!