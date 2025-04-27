This Classic Cutwater Canned Cocktail Is The Best
There are hundreds of canned cocktail brands out there, and Cutwater is one of the biggest. From Cutwater's citrus-infused lemon drop martini to its spicy mango margarita, the brand has a slew of exciting flavors to choose from. It's hard to pick just one to try, but we wanted to find the best of them, so we tried and ranked 11 Cutwater canned cocktails. According to our research, the brand's classic lime margarita is the best choice in the lineup.
Made with Cutwater's own tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, this drink consists of quality ingredients to look for in a canned margarita. The cocktail's simplicity is its power, and that delicate infusion sets the drink above some of Cutwater's more complex options like the Long Island Iced Tea.
While it's best to think twice before buying canned cocktails with citrus juice, there are always exceptions, and this drink is one of them. Cutwater's margarita has none of the overt sourness or artificial sweetness that other canned citrus drinks have. Instead, it offers a perfect infusion of tartness and sweetness. The alcohol in the lime margarita is just as balanced and meshes well with the zesty freshness of the lime. The same couldn't be said for more alcohol-forward picks like the brand's Tiki Rum Mai Tai. For reference, this cocktail has a 12.5% ABV.
We're not the only fans of this drink
All in all, we were surprised that a drink this good came out of a can. It tasted like it was made fresh right in front of us. It's safe to say we're fans of Cutwater's lime margarita, but we're far from the only ones. This drink has won over 30 awards since 2018 including multiple Consumer's Choice Awards from the Spirits International Prestige Awards, Best of Class in the distilled category at the San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Competition, Double Gold in the Bartender Spirits Awards and LA Spirits Invitational, and more. While you can drink this straight from the can, we recommend pouring it into a glass with ice, and Cutwater says it's best with a salted rim and lime wheel to pair.
If you like the taste of this classic margarita, we were also fans of Cutwater's award-winning mango margarita. There's also a spicy version with an exciting burst of jalapeño. Otherwise, Cutwater has a canned cocktail for any lover of rum, whiskey, vodka, or gin. If a margarita's not for you, one of the brand's many other picks might be.