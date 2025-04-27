This Classic Cutwater Canned Cocktail Is The Best

There are hundreds of canned cocktail brands out there, and Cutwater is one of the biggest. From Cutwater's citrus-infused lemon drop martini to its spicy mango margarita, the brand has a slew of exciting flavors to choose from. It's hard to pick just one to try, but we wanted to find the best of them, so we tried and ranked 11 Cutwater canned cocktails. According to our research, the brand's classic lime margarita is the best choice in the lineup.

Made with Cutwater's own tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, this drink consists of quality ingredients to look for in a canned margarita. The cocktail's simplicity is its power, and that delicate infusion sets the drink above some of Cutwater's more complex options like the Long Island Iced Tea.

While it's best to think twice before buying canned cocktails with citrus juice, there are always exceptions, and this drink is one of them. Cutwater's margarita has none of the overt sourness or artificial sweetness that other canned citrus drinks have. Instead, it offers a perfect infusion of tartness and sweetness. The alcohol in the lime margarita is just as balanced and meshes well with the zesty freshness of the lime. The same couldn't be said for more alcohol-forward picks like the brand's Tiki Rum Mai Tai. For reference, this cocktail has a 12.5% ABV.