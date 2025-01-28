Food and beverage trends come and go, but one thing's for sure: In the modern age, it's all about canned cocktails. People are ditching draft beer to sip on vivacious canned creations instead. While we applaud the masses for helping the world of ready-to-drink Moscow mules and vibrant negronis flourish, there is one category of canned cocktails we think is best to avoid. Here's why you might want to think twice before buying canned cocktails with citrus juice.

While the thought of sipping on a ready-made margarita or lemon drop sounds effortlessly enticing, it's not all roses. The taste of fresh citrus juices changes the longer it sits around, evolving from a sweet and bright elixir to an underwhelming or even overly bitter mess. This process can happen within anywhere between hours or weeks — even batching citrus cocktails is frowned upon.

To keep this phenomenon from happening, some canned cocktail brands have opted for easy alternatives to citrus juice and are filling their products with citric acids instead. These additives mimic the smell and taste of citrus juice, but it's a noticeably different experience. Simply put, your convenient cocktail could be full of synthetic ingredients, resulting in a lower-quality beverage and overall drinking experience.