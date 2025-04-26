How To Use Store-Bought Pancake Mix For Restaurant-Quality Coconut Shrimp
Restaurants put out some truly delectable coconut shrimp, but you don't need to head to your nearest Red Lobster just to get your hands on restaurant-quality shrimp dishes. You can make your own coconut shrimp at home (and butterfly them for a fuller presentation) without spending too much time, effort, or money. All you need is a box of store-bought pancake mix and a few other ingredients that you probably already have on hand, and you'll be set. You won't need the egg or flour you'd use in a traditional coconut shrimp recipe.
Where exactly does the pancake mix come in? Basically, you're going to be making a dredging station for your shrimp. This is the same basic principle that applies to breading your chicken in the correct order, where you want to dip your ingredients in a wet, dry, wet, dry order. First you have the wet shrimp itself. Then you make the dry mix by pouring about a cup of pancake mix into a bowl with your seasonings of choice (and salt!). For your wet mix, prepare pancake mix like you're making a batter. Now all you have to do is dunk the shrimp in the dry mix first, followed by the pancake batter, and then into a final dry coating of coconut and panko. Give it a good fry for a few minutes in an oil that's about 350 degrees, or until the outside is golden brown and delicious, and that's all there is to it.
Why pancake mix? Tips for a better batter
Store-bought pancake mix works as a replacement for the eggs and flour in traditional breaded shrimp because it has every ingredient that you need to make a delicious batter already, making it versatile enough to use in everything from delicious breakfast biscuits to coconut shrimp. You've got flour, leavening agents, salt, oil, and often sugar. This lineup yields a balanced flavor that won't compete with the spices and seasonings you add. The leavening agents, such as baking powder, give the batter a delicate lightness that keeps your shrimp crispy and prevents it from feeling too oily or heavy.
As far as tips go, you can replace the liquid in your recipe with sparkling water or club soda to give your batter even more of an airy, crisp texture. You can also season the wet batter itself in addition to the dry mix for an even more flavor-packed coconut shrimp. We personally suggest paprika or chipotle powder for a smokey kick, but garlic and onion powder work well, too.
You can also bake these shrimp or make them in an air fryer if you don't feel like messing around with hot oil. Whatever method you choose, remember to give your shrimp plenty of space so they cook evenly without being crowded. Stick to medium heat so the delicate coconut and panko don't burn, make sure your shrimp hit an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll be good to go. It doesn't really matter what pancake mix you use, so grab your favorite box next time you hit the store, and see just what you've been missing out on.