How To Use Store-Bought Pancake Mix For Restaurant-Quality Coconut Shrimp

Restaurants put out some truly delectable coconut shrimp, but you don't need to head to your nearest Red Lobster just to get your hands on restaurant-quality shrimp dishes. You can make your own coconut shrimp at home (and butterfly them for a fuller presentation) without spending too much time, effort, or money. All you need is a box of store-bought pancake mix and a few other ingredients that you probably already have on hand, and you'll be set. You won't need the egg or flour you'd use in a traditional coconut shrimp recipe.

Where exactly does the pancake mix come in? Basically, you're going to be making a dredging station for your shrimp. This is the same basic principle that applies to breading your chicken in the correct order, where you want to dip your ingredients in a wet, dry, wet, dry order. First you have the wet shrimp itself. Then you make the dry mix by pouring about a cup of pancake mix into a bowl with your seasonings of choice (and salt!). For your wet mix, prepare pancake mix like you're making a batter. Now all you have to do is dunk the shrimp in the dry mix first, followed by the pancake batter, and then into a final dry coating of coconut and panko. Give it a good fry for a few minutes in an oil that's about 350 degrees, or until the outside is golden brown and delicious, and that's all there is to it.