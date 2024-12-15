How To Make Super Creamy Ice Cream Without Eggs

If you catch yourself craving simple, silky scoops of ice cream at home, it might be time to churn up a tub of your own. In the case of an empty egg carton, or custard dread, it's completely possible to recreate rich, creamy ice cream without the addition of eggs. There are a few egg replacements every baker should know to create eggless excellence, but for an egg-free ice cream base à la Jeni Britton Bauer it's time to call on cornstarch and cream cheese.

Britton Bauer, ice cream phenom, and author of "Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Home," developed a smooth and seamless base recipe that's easy to replicate. This egg-free ice cream method uses basic ingredients, plus, you don't have to worry about scrambling or heating egg yolks. Once you successfully tackle classic vanilla ice cream, you have the training to start mixing up all the chunky, fudgy flavors you usually pick up at your local parlor.