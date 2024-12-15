How To Make Super Creamy Ice Cream Without Eggs
If you catch yourself craving simple, silky scoops of ice cream at home, it might be time to churn up a tub of your own. In the case of an empty egg carton, or custard dread, it's completely possible to recreate rich, creamy ice cream without the addition of eggs. There are a few egg replacements every baker should know to create eggless excellence, but for an egg-free ice cream base à la Jeni Britton Bauer it's time to call on cornstarch and cream cheese.
Britton Bauer, ice cream phenom, and author of "Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Home," developed a smooth and seamless base recipe that's easy to replicate. This egg-free ice cream method uses basic ingredients, plus, you don't have to worry about scrambling or heating egg yolks. Once you successfully tackle classic vanilla ice cream, you have the training to start mixing up all the chunky, fudgy flavors you usually pick up at your local parlor.
An egg-cellent replacement
Save your sundaes with this egg-cellent hack. First, if you want to skip the eggs in your ice cream, cornstarch has got you covered. You probably already know by now, that there's very little cornstarch can't do. From cleaning, to crisping, to supporting whipped cream, cornstarch is a multipurpose must-have.
Traditional French-style ice cream begins with a custard foundation. Instead of cracking, whisking, and heating eggs, create a cornstarch slurry to build a heavy base before freezing. A slurry is a mixture of liquid and starch used to smoothen sauces, and thicken soups and stews.
The slurry and a few tablespoons of smoothened cream cheese work to thicken your ice cream base. Cream cheese acts as a neutral fill-in — it lacks the tang of sour cream and adds weight to sauces and dips. When you pull your completed creamy ice cream from the freezer, you won't even remember you skipped the eggs.