What Those Stars On Your Cracker Barrel Server's Apron Mean. (It's Probably Not What You Think)

There are so many rustic designs and retro gadgets that come together to form Cracker Barrel's iconic look, and their nostalgic brown aprons are one of them. Observant customers might have noticed the pristine yellow stars embroidered on some of these covers just above employee names. (You can also find them on the chefs' hats.) There is anywhere from zero to four stars on the aprons. Here's what those stars on your Cracker Barrel server's apron mean. (Hint: it's probably not what you think.)

These stars are not representative of a team member's years on the job. Instead, employees can earn these stars after spending a certain amount of time in their role by participating in an employee development class: the Personal Achievement Responsibility program. Each star represents one part of this four-part course. Before receiving a star, the employee has to take an online test to prove they have mastered the class. They then receive a diploma for each completed level along with a star, and the coveted embroidered apron is awarded when an employee reaches the second level of the program.

While we don't know exactly what skills are mastered in these programs, we do know that the PAR program is designed to deepen each person's understanding of Cracker Barrel's core principles: mission, team, responsibility, and belonging.