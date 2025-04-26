What Those Stars On Your Cracker Barrel Server's Apron Mean. (It's Probably Not What You Think)
There are so many rustic designs and retro gadgets that come together to form Cracker Barrel's iconic look, and their nostalgic brown aprons are one of them. Observant customers might have noticed the pristine yellow stars embroidered on some of these covers just above employee names. (You can also find them on the chefs' hats.) There is anywhere from zero to four stars on the aprons. Here's what those stars on your Cracker Barrel server's apron mean. (Hint: it's probably not what you think.)
These stars are not representative of a team member's years on the job. Instead, employees can earn these stars after spending a certain amount of time in their role by participating in an employee development class: the Personal Achievement Responsibility program. Each star represents one part of this four-part course. Before receiving a star, the employee has to take an online test to prove they have mastered the class. They then receive a diploma for each completed level along with a star, and the coveted embroidered apron is awarded when an employee reaches the second level of the program.
While we don't know exactly what skills are mastered in these programs, we do know that the PAR program is designed to deepen each person's understanding of Cracker Barrel's core principles: mission, team, responsibility, and belonging.
What these stars mean to employees
For employees, earning yellow stars isn't just an aesthetic advantage. It opens up the door to more perks and opportunities. Those with more stars might receive higher positions. Management also might reward these employees with higher pay, better discounts, and more benefits. Ultimately, the decision is up to the store manager, and these benefits aren't guaranteed. Stars are more of a signifier of employee experience and a commitment to training, because participation is not required. The one thing we know for sure? The stars are a good look.
This star tradition began back in the 1980s,over a decade after the opening of the original Cracker Barrel location. Founder Dan Evins wanted to help employees feel more confident in their skills, as he realized the unique challenges of running a retail store and restaurant. That's when he created the Personal Achievement Responsibility program and star system.
Stars aside, the color of Cracker Barrel's aprons matters too. While most are brown, some servers wear burgundy. While the meaning of this color variation differs per store, this usually indicates a server has more experience and can be trusted to train others. If you want to dive deeper into more of Cracker Barrel's secrets, check out the story behind Cracker Barrel's logo next.