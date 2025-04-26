What Makes A Tommy's Margarita Different From The Classic Cocktail?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a less sweet margarita, consider a Tommy's margarita. Regular margaritas are traditionally made with tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier as a sweetener. Meanwhile, a Tommy's margarita is sweetened with agave nectar, leaving out the orange liqueur completely. The result is a more agave-forward, neutral-tasting cocktail that every tequila lover should know.
Orange liqueur (or any other type of liqueur) typically has a high sugar content, hence it is used to sweeten a variety of cocktails besides margaritas, including the sidecar, cosmopolitan, and Long Island iced tea. In a margarita, this sugary alcohol helps balance out the acidity of the lime juice while adding a citrusy flavor to the drink. In a Tommy's margarita, however, the agave syrup presents a more subtle sweetness that doesn't overpower the tequila. Thus, some tequila-lovers may be more inclined to order this less sweet, yet still smooth-tasting version of the classic cocktail.
The Tommy's margarita got its name from the San Francisco eatery, Tommy's Mexican Restaurant, where the cocktail was first concocted in the late '80s by tequila expert Julio Bermejo. He was working at Tommy's (which was owned by his parents, Tomas and Elmy Bermejo) when he came up with the twist on the classic margarita designed to enhance the tequila flavor. In operation since 1965, Tommy's now has an award-winning tequila bar with a variety of high-quality 100% agave tequilas. Bermejo's industry expertise has led him to the title of Tequila Ambassador for North America, as recognized by the National Chamber for the Tequila Industry.
Why agave syrup goes great in a margarita and other drinks
Agave syrup, sometimes called agave nectar, is a sweetener that comes from the sap of the agave plant, primarily the blue agave and salmiana varieties. Unlike honey, agave syrup is plant-based and therefore vegan. It's also less viscous than honey and easy to mix into drinks like tea and cocktails or foods like yogurt, pancakes, waffles, and granola. As the perfect sweetener and simple-syrup substitute for your mixed drinks, it's clear that you should keep agave syrup on hand for effortless cocktail crafting. Just be aware that agave syrup is significantly sweeter than granulated sugar, so reduce the measurement by at least 1/2 in drinks. It's sweeter than simple syrup, too, so use 1/2 to 1/4 the amount called for.
Both agave syrup and tequila are harvested from the piña, the bulb of the agave plant. To make the nectar, the piña is crushed or pressed to extract the sap, which is then filtered and heated, resulting in the sweet liquid. Tequila production, on the other hand, involves baking the piña and fermenting and distilling the extracted juice. Being derived from the same plant, it only makes sense that agave nectar pairs perfectly with tequila-based cocktails like the Tommy's margarita. Whether you want to use it in your own homemade version of this margarita variety or in other drinks or foods, agave syrup can be purchased at your local supermarket or online with highly rated brands like Organic Agave In The Raw Light Agave Nectar and Madhava Organic Light Agave.