We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a less sweet margarita, consider a Tommy's margarita. Regular margaritas are traditionally made with tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier as a sweetener. Meanwhile, a Tommy's margarita is sweetened with agave nectar, leaving out the orange liqueur completely. The result is a more agave-forward, neutral-tasting cocktail that every tequila lover should know.

Orange liqueur (or any other type of liqueur) typically has a high sugar content, hence it is used to sweeten a variety of cocktails besides margaritas, including the sidecar, cosmopolitan, and Long Island iced tea. In a margarita, this sugary alcohol helps balance out the acidity of the lime juice while adding a citrusy flavor to the drink. In a Tommy's margarita, however, the agave syrup presents a more subtle sweetness that doesn't overpower the tequila. Thus, some tequila-lovers may be more inclined to order this less sweet, yet still smooth-tasting version of the classic cocktail.

The Tommy's margarita got its name from the San Francisco eatery, Tommy's Mexican Restaurant, where the cocktail was first concocted in the late '80s by tequila expert Julio Bermejo. He was working at Tommy's (which was owned by his parents, Tomas and Elmy Bermejo) when he came up with the twist on the classic margarita designed to enhance the tequila flavor. In operation since 1965, Tommy's now has an award-winning tequila bar with a variety of high-quality 100% agave tequilas. Bermejo's industry expertise has led him to the title of Tequila Ambassador for North America, as recognized by the National Chamber for the Tequila Industry.