Want A Creamier McDonald's Smoothie? This Sweet Hack Does The Trick

McDonald's got its start selling burgers, but through the years, it's brought other treats to the menu, including its popular smoothies. The chain offers a number of smoothie-style items, from the fruit-based strawberry banana smoothie to the soda-based Frozen Coca-Cola Classic. But if you're looking for a way to turn that icy texture into an even creamier treat, try combining your smoothie with a small McDonald's ice cream cone.

Of course, step one is to make sure the McDonald's ice cream machine works, but an October 2024 ruling to fix broken machines might have made out-of-order machines a thing of the past. At that point, it's pretty simple: Just order a vanilla ice cream cone and your favorite smoothie, then open up the cup and dump the soft serve into the smoothie. Note that you might have to drink a little bit of the smoothie to make room for the ice cream. From there, mix the smoothie with your straw until it's combined, and you suddenly have a much creamier treat.