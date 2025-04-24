What To Know Before Putting Your Mason Jar Lids In The Dishwasher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars are must-have items for your kitchen drawers, as they have nearly endless applications for cooking and storage needs. They're plastic-free, reusable, and dishwasher safe — for the most part. The glass jar itself can handle the dishwasher and detergent, but not every lid can do the same. Depending on the material of your Mason jar lids, you might need to update your cleaning routine.

Non-canning lids are made of various materials, such as stainless steel, plastic, and wood. Leak-proof plastic lids are generally dishwasher-safe. Plastic is durable enough to withstand water and most antibacterial cleaners, and this material is good for jars in the pantry, fridge, or freezer — the same can't be said for other Mason jar lids.

Dishwashers and strong antibacterial cleaning pods can be corrosive to metal lids, and these conditions can cause wood lids to warp and crack. The care routine for wood cutting boards and utensils can be applied to wood jar lids. Scrub them with warm water and gentle dish (or castile) soap, sanitize with diluted white vinegar or 3% hydrogen peroxide, lightly rinse, and dry with a cloth. For metal lids, you can use the same steps or shortcut by using an antibacterial dish soap with warm water before drying. Proper washing by hand will prevent mold from forming without causing damage to the wood, and it'll keep metal lids rust-free.