How Is Angel Hair Chocolate Even Made?
Angel Hair chocolate is the latest luxury dessert going viral. It features flavors of the Middle East like pistachio and pomegranate, and it looks like it's stuffed with unicorn hair. It's trending right on the heels of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate bar and is built on the same theory that chocolate isn't just chocolate anymore. It's edible art. People have been breaking open Angel Hair chocolate bars all over the internet and revealing two-toned, pink and white cotton candy-type filling. As the trend has picked up steam, different colors and versions have started to surface on social media, like a shock of silky blue strands inside an edible paint-splattered chocolate bar.
The combination of creamy, rich Belgian chocolate and fluffy, sugary Angel Hair is unexpected and seems to defy logic. How do they even make Angel Hair chocolate without the whole thing melting into an unappealing lump? The secret is pişmaniye, a Turkish treat with a similar texture to cotton candy. It's the cornerstone for the chocolate bar's filling; the reason you can break open the creamy outer layer of this chocolate bar and find a fluffy mess of sugar strands inside. The filling of the Angel Hair bar is made with pişmaniye and pistachio cream with notes of vanilla, pomegranate, and raspberry — all wrapped up in a Belgian chocolate shell.
The Angel Hair chocolate bar takes flavor notes from the Dubai bar
Belgian chocolatier Tucho invented Angel Hair chocolate, and its creation was very much inspired by Dubai chocolate. In April 2024, Tucho became the first European chocolatier to make the Dubai chocolate bar, and at the end of the year, Tucho released the Angel Hair bar. The chocolatier doesn't go into detail about how to make the Angel Hair bar on its website, but you can make your own version of the viral bar at home using packaged pişmaniye — or you can even make the pişmaniye from scratch. You can buy pişmaniye online in plenty of colors, or at specialty shops within the United States.
Make Angel Hair chocolate bars at home by putting your favorite kind of melted chocolate into two sides of a chocolate bar mold. Then you'll fill the hardened chocolate with either store-bought or homemade pişmaniye, dyed whatever color you want. We suggest you pair Angel Hair chocolate bars with tiny tea sandwiches for a whimsical afternoon tea party, or break one out after dinner for a fun dessert to share with the family.