How Is Angel Hair Chocolate Even Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Angel Hair chocolate is the latest luxury dessert going viral. It features flavors of the Middle East like pistachio and pomegranate, and it looks like it's stuffed with unicorn hair. It's trending right on the heels of the wildly popular Dubai chocolate bar and is built on the same theory that chocolate isn't just chocolate anymore. It's edible art. People have been breaking open Angel Hair chocolate bars all over the internet and revealing two-toned, pink and white cotton candy-type filling. As the trend has picked up steam, different colors and versions have started to surface on social media, like a shock of silky blue strands inside an edible paint-splattered chocolate bar.

The combination of creamy, rich Belgian chocolate and fluffy, sugary Angel Hair is unexpected and seems to defy logic. How do they even make Angel Hair chocolate without the whole thing melting into an unappealing lump? The secret is pişmaniye, a Turkish treat with a similar texture to cotton candy. It's the cornerstone for the chocolate bar's filling; the reason you can break open the creamy outer layer of this chocolate bar and find a fluffy mess of sugar strands inside. The filling of the Angel Hair bar is made with pişmaniye and pistachio cream with notes of vanilla, pomegranate, and raspberry — all wrapped up in a Belgian chocolate shell.