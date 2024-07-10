Here's The Best Place In Your Kitchen To Use Your Air Fryer

While handy kitchen gadgets like air fryers might be convenient for their portability, that doesn't mean you should stow these machines just anywhere. Like many other common cooking appliances, such as an oven, air fryers release air and steam as they cook. This is normal, and is bound to happen when working with greasy food. Plus, air fryers use really hot air to make food nice and crisp, so cooking fumes should be expected.

Still, even a little smoke can come with some big problems as it can negatively impact long-term lung health if inhaled in excess. Since most of us are cooking every day, it's best to keep some precautionary measures in mind to prevent excess inhalation of fumes. Plus, not only is smoke is dangerous for your health, but keeping it under your kitchen cabinets can destroy them by leaving paint to bubble, chip, and crack.

To better protect yourself and your kitchen, start placing your air fryer underneath an exhaust hood to keep your space extra clean and safe. These hoods are designed to suck up smoke, so they were literally made for jobs like this. So the next time you decide to cook with your air fryer, simply move the machine underneath your exhaust hood first. Just be careful not to turn on your stove to avoid burning the actual machine — that would cause a whole other set of issues.

