Here's The Best Place In Your Kitchen To Use Your Air Fryer
While handy kitchen gadgets like air fryers might be convenient for their portability, that doesn't mean you should stow these machines just anywhere. Like many other common cooking appliances, such as an oven, air fryers release air and steam as they cook. This is normal, and is bound to happen when working with greasy food. Plus, air fryers use really hot air to make food nice and crisp, so cooking fumes should be expected.
Still, even a little smoke can come with some big problems as it can negatively impact long-term lung health if inhaled in excess. Since most of us are cooking every day, it's best to keep some precautionary measures in mind to prevent excess inhalation of fumes. Plus, not only is smoke is dangerous for your health, but keeping it under your kitchen cabinets can destroy them by leaving paint to bubble, chip, and crack.
To better protect yourself and your kitchen, start placing your air fryer underneath an exhaust hood to keep your space extra clean and safe. These hoods are designed to suck up smoke, so they were literally made for jobs like this. So the next time you decide to cook with your air fryer, simply move the machine underneath your exhaust hood first. Just be careful not to turn on your stove to avoid burning the actual machine — that would cause a whole other set of issues.
How to avoid air fryer smoke in the first place
While putting your air fryer in the right place can make cooking with this appliance safer, it's always best to avoid excess smoke coming out of your air fryer in the first place. To prevent this, regular cleaning is a must. Burnt crumbs and oils stuck onto this machine will make an air fryer perpetually smoky, so avoid one of the biggest mistakes you can make with an air fryer and make the effort to clean it out each time.
While a little smoke or steam is normal, excess clouds might be a sign that food has fallen through the basket and is burning, or that you've overcrowded your air fryer with food. The space underneath the basket should always be kept clear so air can circulate, so never put anything too big down there. To avoid further smoke, putting some foil or parchment paper underneath your food is a good idea to catch any drips that might reach the bottom and burn. These papers will trap excess oils before they become a problem.
Finally, always coat your food in a thin layer of oil that can withstand higher temperatures such as avocado, peanut, or sesame. These oils have a higher smoke point and won't have the same smoke levels as other fats will. (Just avoid cooking sprays at all costs as these can really ruin your air fryer.)
Other important air fryer tips you probably haven't thought about
Taking precautionary measures is always a good idea, but any fryer is prone to smoking, so it's best to have a few other air fryer hacks up your sleeve just in case. If you're still struggling to lessen the amount of smoke coming from this machine, we have a few other ideas that might help. For starters, preheating your air fryer can make for shorter cooking times, which lessens the window for smoke to appear.
Shaking the air fryer basket continuously throughout the cooking process can also ensure all your food cooks evenly, which will also prevent any charred pieces from falling to the bottom of the machine and smoking up your kitchen. This also keeps air circulating, so it won't become trapped anywhere and billow out outside of the basket.
Finally, when in doubt, just keep your air fryer underneath your stove hood. These fryers are still relatively new inventions, and we have a lot more to learn more about them and the effect their smoke has on our health. It's always better to be safe, so leave your fryer in this ideal location just in case.