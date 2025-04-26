Why Were Pistachios Dyed Red? The Odd Reason You Never Knew

These days, when you think about pistachios, a creamy green color palette probably comes to mind. Whether you're eating them straight from the bag, incorporating them as flavorful elements for the best falafels, turning them into pistachio paste lattes, or enjoying cool matcha pistachio popsicles, the pale green color of the nut is unquestionable. So it's hard to imagine that at one point, the default color associated with store-bought pistachios was actually bright red!

That's right — until the 1970s, virtually all the pistachios on grocery store shelves in the United States had a cherry red color that was known to leave a residue in your mouth and on your hands. This wasn't due to any biological difference in the nuts; rather, they were dyed to look that way. But why, exactly, did pistachio sellers want to alter the color of their precious nuts so drastically? And for that matter, why did they suddenly stop? There are a couple of possible answers, but what we know for sure is that importation practices had a lot to do with it.

Before the 1970s, America imported most of its pistachios from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. These imported nuts were considered an expensive delicacy and their aesthetic appeal to customers was important. One story behind the red dye is that it was first used by pistachio street vendors in Brooklyn to make their product stand out, which then became standard practice throughout the country. The other, better known explanation is that red dye was applied to mask the stains and imperfections that resulted from the harvesting process.