When Cooking Steak, Should You Oil The Meat Or The Pan?

When you're looking forward to steak night, the last thing you want to do is ruin the cut before it's time to eat. There are ways to ensure that won't happen, like choosing the right marinade, using a cast-iron pan to get a restaurant-worthy ribeye steak, and following the rule of 3's for steak cooking. Oil matters, too: A pan-seared steak needs cooking oil with a high smoke point, like canola or avocado oil, to help with even cooking and to add flavor. But you're then faced with the question of whether you should oil the steak or the pan itself. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, even among pro chefs.

Proponents of steak-oiling over pan-oiling maintain that it makes for a less greasy meal, along with less smoke during searing. But there are certainly chefs who advocate for the opposite. Paula Deen oils the pan, as does Richard Blais. Gordon Ramsay oils both. Chowhound spoke with Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, to get his view on this important question. He suggests oiling the pan, not the meat. "I keep the steak as dry as possible prior to hitting the pan," Bautista said. "I add the oil to the pan until it has a light shimmer and a small amount of smoke coming off of [it]."

There are several benefits of this method. Oiling the pan instead of the steak can allow for better control of how much oil ends up in your dish — it's easy to get heavy-handed when oiling the meat, especially if you're also oiling the pan. It also helps prevent sticking and encourages a nice, even brown crust across the entire surface of the steak.