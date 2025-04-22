The Vintage Baked Beans Recipe That Calls For An Iconic Soda
When we think of vintage recipes from the 1950s, things like chicken a la king, creamed peas, casseroles, and lots and lots of dishes inspired by Jell-O (both sweet and savory) probably come to mind. Some mid-century ingredients may seem strange, but many were truly groundbreaking at the time. It was the era of eclectic ranges, automatic mixers, and trustworthy refrigerators and freezers. Processed foods could be bought right off the shelf and easily constructed into quick and ready meals. But bottled soda and beans, does that make sense? We found a vintage recipe from 1957: 7 Up Baked Beans.
It featured navy beans, 7 Up, tomatoes, and bacon as the initial flavor components to be boiled together. Then other condiments, like sugar, molasses, "catsup," vinegar, and Worcestershire would be added, along with a handful of diced veggies, to round out the flavor. Right at the top of the page, it reads: "Here's a baked bean recipe to top them all." Does this recipe just sound downright weird, or like a quirky 1950s food that deserves a comeback?
Well, let's be honest, aside from the 7 Up, the ingredients are pretty standard for baked beans, where sweet and tangy is the name of the game. The sweetness of the 7 Up probably wouldn't affect the flavor too much and would even add some extra caramelization. The lemon and lime may sound strange, but they could underscore the vinegar nicely, with just a hint of tartness, rather than excessive candied citrus. It may not be a wholehearted argument for 7 Up baked beans, but there's certainly room for sodas in some other recipes.
The case for cooking with 7 Up and other sodas
Cooking with soda was quite popular in the 1950s, but it continues today. There are a lot of creative ways to use soda in your cooking. Aside from the baked beans, 7 Up has been primarily used in desserts, like the classic 7 Up lime Jell-O salad, which is more of a fluffy, jiggly cheesecake than a salad. Made with 7 Up, cream cheese, whipped cream, pineapple, and lime Jell-O of course, it's tangy and refreshing, with a nice punch of citrus and pineapple. 7 Up has also traditionally been used in a sweet and sticky pound cake, although there's a case to be made for swapping ginger ale in your 7 Up pound cake. On its website, 7 Up makes a case for 7 Up biscuits. But, on the savory, tangy, umami side of things, the biggest 7 Up surprise is that David Chang uses 7 Up in his white kimchi.
Aside from 7 Up, however, throughout the decades of soda-infused flavors, Coca-Cola has always been king. In mid-century cooking it was commonly used in brines and marinades, basted ham, brisket, and, yes, even baked beans. But its popularity persists because Coke is much more versatile in savory dishes. It works great in slow cooked favorites, like chilis and stews, because it adds incredible caramel undertones and a bit of tangy spice. Coke (along with root beer) is super common in barbecue sauces for the sweet and full-bodied flavor. For a more succulent steak, you should marinade in Coca-Cola because, not only does it add more flavor, but it will help tenderize the meat. So, while it may not be the first thing that pops to mind, maybe you should add some soda to your next savory dish.