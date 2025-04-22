The Vintage Baked Beans Recipe That Calls For An Iconic Soda

When we think of vintage recipes from the 1950s, things like chicken a la king, creamed peas, casseroles, and lots and lots of dishes inspired by Jell-O (both sweet and savory) probably come to mind. Some mid-century ingredients may seem strange, but many were truly groundbreaking at the time. It was the era of eclectic ranges, automatic mixers, and trustworthy refrigerators and freezers. Processed foods could be bought right off the shelf and easily constructed into quick and ready meals. But bottled soda and beans, does that make sense? We found a vintage recipe from 1957: 7 Up Baked Beans.

It featured navy beans, 7 Up, tomatoes, and bacon as the initial flavor components to be boiled together. Then other condiments, like sugar, molasses, "catsup," vinegar, and Worcestershire would be added, along with a handful of diced veggies, to round out the flavor. Right at the top of the page, it reads: "Here's a baked bean recipe to top them all." Does this recipe just sound downright weird, or like a quirky 1950s food that deserves a comeback?

Well, let's be honest, aside from the 7 Up, the ingredients are pretty standard for baked beans, where sweet and tangy is the name of the game. The sweetness of the 7 Up probably wouldn't affect the flavor too much and would even add some extra caramelization. The lemon and lime may sound strange, but they could underscore the vinegar nicely, with just a hint of tartness, rather than excessive candied citrus. It may not be a wholehearted argument for 7 Up baked beans, but there's certainly room for sodas in some other recipes.