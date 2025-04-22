Why Bourbon Is Often Double Distilled

The world of bourbon can seem rather complex, with a long list of terms that may sometimes be confusing, such as the difference between single- and double-barrel bourbon. At its simplest, the former is bourbon from a single barrel and the latter has spent additional time aging in a second barrel. Once it's been broken down it becomes pretty clear, but this spirit's distillation process can get a bit more complex; we tapped Robyn Smith, owner of the blog NEAT (@thisblogsneat on Instagram), to help walk us through another term you may have come across: double distillation.

The reasons bourbon often goes through two rounds of distillation concerns the amount of alcohol and the flavors that bourbon ends up with before being aged in barrels. "It's about refining the spirit and concentrating the flavors that the distiller wants," Smith exclusively tells Chowhound. The first distillation helps separate the ethanol and the desired flavor compounds from the fermented mash, also known as distiller's beer. The second distillation helps remove compounds the distiller doesn't want, such as sulfur. Sulfur compounds naturally occur in the fermented mash; in high concentrations, it can adversely affect the bourbon's flavor.