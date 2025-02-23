The Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast That Starts With Your Muffin Tray
Do you often wish favored breakfasts like apple-cinnamon slow cooker steel-cut oatmeal didn't require so much prep work the night before? Fortunately, with a little forward thinking, you can prepare your favorite oatmeal in the nick of time and enjoy a bowl whenever the mood strikes. A handy muffin tin serves as the perfect vessel to form pre-portioned amounts of cooked oatmeal with ease.
As long as you avoid the most common mistakes when making oatmeal such as not using enough liquid or forgetting the salt, you can prepare this make-ahead meal with any variety of oats. If you don't have a ton of prep time, use quick-cooking oats. You can also use regular rolled oats, and steel-cut oats have the most appealing texture when reheated.
First, make a big batch of oatmeal according to your package's instructions and spray one or two 12-count muffin tins with cooking oil. To sweeten this convenient breakfast ahead of time, add in various amounts of brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey. Upon cooking, fill each well of your muffin pan with prepared oatmeal and freeze the entire tray. After three to four hours, remove the frozen portions from the tray and store them in freezer-safe plastic bags. Now, whenever you need a warm and filling breakfast, simply reheat one or two frozen oatmeal cups and then add your favorite toppings.
Easy ways to serve and enjoy pre-made oatmeal cups
Since your frozen oatmeal is already cooked, you can easily heat this hearty food over your stove or in your microwave. Add one or two oatmeal cups to a small saucepan and warm over low heat. Alternatively, microwave your oatmeal for one minute at a time until fully-thawed and perfectly warm. Continually check the consistency and add more water as needed. When you're ready to enjoy, add some butter, brown sugar, and milk. You can also elevate even the blandest of oatmeal with secret ingredients such as peanut butter, chopped bacon, or cinnamon. As a matter of fact, if you want to make this simple breakfast even more convenient, add an assortment of toppings before freezing.
The best part about using your muffin tin is that you can create a variety of flavors all in one pan. Once you fill each compartment with warm oatmeal, top a few cups with chopped pecans, sliced apples, and banana. For another flavor, use blueberries and almonds. Shredded coconut, mini chocolate chips, and dried fruit are also solid options. However, keep in mind that a standard 12-cup muffin tin holds approximately a ½ cup of food in each well. Therefore, when incorporating toppings in advance, it's best to use a jumbo muffin tin.