The Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast That Starts With Your Muffin Tray

Do you often wish favored breakfasts like apple-cinnamon slow cooker steel-cut oatmeal didn't require so much prep work the night before? Fortunately, with a little forward thinking, you can prepare your favorite oatmeal in the nick of time and enjoy a bowl whenever the mood strikes. A handy muffin tin serves as the perfect vessel to form pre-portioned amounts of cooked oatmeal with ease.

As long as you avoid the most common mistakes when making oatmeal such as not using enough liquid or forgetting the salt, you can prepare this make-ahead meal with any variety of oats. If you don't have a ton of prep time, use quick-cooking oats. You can also use regular rolled oats, and steel-cut oats have the most appealing texture when reheated.

First, make a big batch of oatmeal according to your package's instructions and spray one or two 12-count muffin tins with cooking oil. To sweeten this convenient breakfast ahead of time, add in various amounts of brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey. Upon cooking, fill each well of your muffin pan with prepared oatmeal and freeze the entire tray. After three to four hours, remove the frozen portions from the tray and store them in freezer-safe plastic bags. Now, whenever you need a warm and filling breakfast, simply reheat one or two frozen oatmeal cups and then add your favorite toppings.