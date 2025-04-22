Swap Out Your Classic Black And Tan Beer For A Black And Blue

One of the best mixers for beer is usually another beer. That rule of thumb certainly holds true for the black and tan, a combination of dark and light beers in a single glass. The result looks fascinating: The dark beer rises to the top while its light counterpart stays at the bottom, creating a two-tone drink which vaguely resembles a Rothko painting. The usual culprits in a black and tan are a dark Guinness stout and then a strong light ale like Bass Pale Ale. However, if you want a lighter-colored beer which goes down more easily than a strong ale, you can try making a "black and blue" alternative.

A black and blue isn't especially different: this version uses Blue Moon instead for the light-colored beer. Blue Moon is a Belgian-style witbier (which means "white beer") which is pretty easy to find in grocery stores around the United States. Blue Moon's most popular drink — its Belgian White — is also an ale, but it's brewed with orange peels and it lacks some of the more bitter, hoppy flavors that other pale ales sometimes contain. If you're hoping for a simple beer cocktail you can quickly make with easy ingredients from the convenience store down the street, a Guinness/Blue Moon black and blue should be simple.