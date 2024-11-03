Why You Should Stop Storing Knives In That Random Kitchen Drawer
Unless you order out every day, chances are you regularly use knives in your kitchen. Of course, there are many different kitchen knives to choose from, each of which can be invaluable in its own way. However, having the knives you need means little if you simply toss them all together in a drawer when you're done with them. Even the most resilient kitchen knives need to be stored properly if you want them to stay sharp and undamaged for as long as possible.
Drawers are among the worst storage places for knives, especially if they're stored with other tools. They could pose a safety hazard while you're rummaging for something you need, leading to nicks and cuts that not only hurt, but could also get blood all over your cooking utensils. That said, if you have no better place to keep your knives, at least make sure they have plastic covers to hide the blade. Blade covers can also mitigate the other issue of storing knives in drawers: dulling. When knives are left to knock around inside of a drawer, their blades can end up dulled and even chipped from bumping into each other and other cooking tools.
Even if you're not using the best knives, the last thing you want is for the set you do have to become dull, leaving you with the time-consuming task of sharpening each knife. Dull blades are more dangerous, because they require more pressure to cut through food. This increases the odds of a knife slipping and potentially slicing your fingers.
Ways to safely store your kitchen knives
Since storing knives haphazardly in a drawer is one of the worst things for them, it's important to learn better options for maintaining your knives when they aren't in use. One of the most common ways is to keep them in a knife block, although this can also have downsides. For instance, moving knives in and out of the block can gradually dull them over time. Moreover, knife blocks can play host to mold, bacteria, and yeast.
Magnetic knife holders are a better option, as they make knives easy to access, organize, and store with reduced risk of damage. Magnetic strips, such as Modern Innovation's stainless steel magnetic bar, can be found in various lengths, so you can pick one that is longer or shorter depending on how many knives you have. Additionally, because they are flat and use magnetism to hold your blades, they are easy to clean, so bacteria can't accumulate. Free-standing renter-friendly options, like Aomiesen's magnetic knife block, also work well.
Alternatively, if wall or counter space is limited, knife docks for drawers are designed to hold knives so they stay secure, don't get jostled, and don't pose a safety hazard. However, they're often designed for a specific knife set. So, if you mix and match knife brands, these docks may lack the necessary capacity to hold all your blades. That said, universal options, like SpaceAid's bamboo insert dock, can be useful for storing a set of steak knives, for instance, while larger knives are kept on a magnetic countertop holder.