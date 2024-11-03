Why You Should Stop Storing Knives In That Random Kitchen Drawer

Unless you order out every day, chances are you regularly use knives in your kitchen. Of course, there are many different kitchen knives to choose from, each of which can be invaluable in its own way. However, having the knives you need means little if you simply toss them all together in a drawer when you're done with them. Even the most resilient kitchen knives need to be stored properly if you want them to stay sharp and undamaged for as long as possible.

Drawers are among the worst storage places for knives, especially if they're stored with other tools. They could pose a safety hazard while you're rummaging for something you need, leading to nicks and cuts that not only hurt, but could also get blood all over your cooking utensils. That said, if you have no better place to keep your knives, at least make sure they have plastic covers to hide the blade. Blade covers can also mitigate the other issue of storing knives in drawers: dulling. When knives are left to knock around inside of a drawer, their blades can end up dulled and even chipped from bumping into each other and other cooking tools.

Even if you're not using the best knives, the last thing you want is for the set you do have to become dull, leaving you with the time-consuming task of sharpening each knife. Dull blades are more dangerous, because they require more pressure to cut through food. This increases the odds of a knife slipping and potentially slicing your fingers.