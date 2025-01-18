​​Turn Frozen Taquitos Into Another Classic Mexican Meal

Frozen taquitos are an ideal after-school snack and an easy appetizer for a crowd. But there's a trick that transforms your crunchy treats into a totally different Mexican favorite: enchiladas. The difference between enchiladas and burritos may need a little demystifying, but there's nothing confusing about this hack. In fact, it could not be simpler; it's more of a construction project than true cooking. At its most basic, you layer three ingredients (enchilada sauce, frozen taquitos, and cheese) and bake until hot and bubbly. However, the internet has had its way with this recipe, turning out a range of tips in terms of baking strategy and additions.

One option is to bake refried beans topped with still-frozen taquitos and enchilada sauce, finishing it by sprinkling shredded cheese on top to melt in the last few minutes of cooking. An alternate strategy is to omit the beans, bake the taquitos dry, and then cover them in enchilada sauce and cheese for the last 15 minutes. Still another suggests a generous foundation of enchilada sauce, followed by a layer of taquitos, then more sauce (and cheese) before baking altogether at one time. The bottom line is that if you're attempting this trick, you may want to experiment to determine your perfect method.