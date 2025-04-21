This Tool Is Your Secret Weapon For Upgrading Boring Canned Soup

There's no two ways around it — canned soup is fairly unglamorous as convenience meals go. Even though some store-bought soups are better than others, it's easy to see how most palates might quickly tire of the tinny, overly salty flavors inside most cans. However, there's a fairly simple way to upgrade these meals that takes just seconds and requires just one simple tool — the immersion blender.

Though you can also use a countertop blender to turn your soup into a velvety dream, the immersion blender is the best tool to level up your soup game. Instead of ladling soup back and forth, you can just stick the head of the immersion blender into your soup pot and hold down the power button to pulverize the ingredients to your desired smoothness. You can either blend your dish completely to create a creamy and rich bisque or just smooth things out a little to thicken up the broth and give your soup a more luxuriant backdrop.

Of course, this hack won't produce the best results with every type of soup. Chicken noodle, for instance, would likely just turn into a starchy mess, as would something like beef and barley. However, any soup that's mostly beans, veggies, or a mix of both is fair game. Think silky smooth cream of mushroom, thick and tasty split pea with ham, or beautifully blended cheddar and broccoli. Blending these soups not only improves texture, it marries all the flavors for a tastier experience, as well.