Why You Need To Make Room For Frozen Avocado Chunks In Your Freezer
Frozen produce gets a bad rap, but it's a lifesaver when you know you won't be eating your veggies and fruits fast enough to keep them from spoiling. You don't just have to buy bagged frozen produce at the local grocery store or resign yourself to a fate of chopped carrots, corn, and peas, though. Instead, just buy fresh fruits and veggies, prepare them well, and freeze them yourself. You can (and should!) even do this with the beloved avocado, following our tips for the best way to freeze avocados.
If you're asking why you should freeze your avocados in the first place, look no further than the economy and potential tariffs. It's a whole rollercoaster of unpredictable price spikes, turning something as simple as an avocado into a luxury grocery item in one fell swoop overnight. A 25% tariff could add 25 cents to the average avocado purchased and imported from Mexico, according to KMBC, for example. You can weather these price spikes by buying avocados in bulk and freezing them for later use.
To freeze an avocado, simply cut it open, de-pit it, and scoop out the flesh of both halves or peel the skin away. Cut the flesh into large cubes or slices and lay them out on a baking sheet in one layer, then spritz them with a little lemon juice to prevent browning. Pop that sheet into the freezer for an hour minimum, then transfer the chunks or slices to a separate container; this first freeze will prevent them from sticking together. Voila! You have frozen avocado ready to be used in your recipes.
The best uses for frozen avocados
Now that you have a surplus of frozen avocado chunks, what do you actually do with them? First of all, you can use them even without thawing to make a smoothie. We've talked about the best way to freeze bananas for smoothies before, so if you have any on hand, grab 'em. You can make a simple, irresistibly creamy smoothie by blending chocolate milk, frozen avocado, and frozen banana together.
Of course, you can also use frozen avocado anywhere you'd use fresh avocado. All you need to do is leave it on the counter for an hour, or put it in the fridge to thaw overnight. From there, go ahead and top your salads or tacos with it, toss the chunks into a grain bowl, or even spread the slices out on a piece of toast for beloved avocado toast (give Gordon Ramsay's take on avocado toast a try for something fresh and flavorful).
Just note that freezing avocados does alter the texture. Ice crystals will form because of the fruit's high water content, leading to an avocado that isn't as creamy as a fresh one. Some may not care, but if you're concerned about mushy avocado, you might want to use your frozen avocado in recipes where the texture isn't apparent like smoothies or puddings. The taste is totally locked in though, so if that's your biggest concern, rest at ease. Even frozen avocados taste delicious, and you'll be enjoying them without breaking the bank. Now that's what we call a win-win situation.