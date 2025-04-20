Why You Need To Make Room For Frozen Avocado Chunks In Your Freezer

Frozen produce gets a bad rap, but it's a lifesaver when you know you won't be eating your veggies and fruits fast enough to keep them from spoiling. You don't just have to buy bagged frozen produce at the local grocery store or resign yourself to a fate of chopped carrots, corn, and peas, though. Instead, just buy fresh fruits and veggies, prepare them well, and freeze them yourself. You can (and should!) even do this with the beloved avocado, following our tips for the best way to freeze avocados.

If you're asking why you should freeze your avocados in the first place, look no further than the economy and potential tariffs. It's a whole rollercoaster of unpredictable price spikes, turning something as simple as an avocado into a luxury grocery item in one fell swoop overnight. A 25% tariff could add 25 cents to the average avocado purchased and imported from Mexico, according to KMBC, for example. You can weather these price spikes by buying avocados in bulk and freezing them for later use.

To freeze an avocado, simply cut it open, de-pit it, and scoop out the flesh of both halves or peel the skin away. Cut the flesh into large cubes or slices and lay them out on a baking sheet in one layer, then spritz them with a little lemon juice to prevent browning. Pop that sheet into the freezer for an hour minimum, then transfer the chunks or slices to a separate container; this first freeze will prevent them from sticking together. Voila! You have frozen avocado ready to be used in your recipes.