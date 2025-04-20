The Cured Meat Utah Uses To Amp Up Their Burgers

In addition to stunning national parks and some of the finest ski resorts in the country, Utah is also home to a famous, uniquely topped burger. While most of us love our burgers topped with cheese or bacon (because bacon tastes good with everything) folks in Utah go all out for a pastrami-topped hamburger.

Pastrami, a type of cured meat originating in Romania, is typically made with beef brisket that's been brined, dried, seasoned, smoked, and steamed. While it would seem like a burger which would be served in New York City using the best pastrami, Utah's iconic burger was actually first served at Minos Burgers in Anaheim, California, by its creator James Katsanevas in the early '70s. Ten years later, Katsanevas moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, opened a new restaurant called Crown Burgers and served his invention to a far more welcoming audience. The rest, as they say, is history.