Do You Really Have To Pass A Fitness Test To Work At Aldi?

Preliminary assessment tests are nothing new when it comes to many jobs. However, one of the last places anyone expects to run into an assessment test is at the local grocery store. In 2023, it was disclosed that an Australian applicant to Aldi had to undergo a physical fitness test via Zoom during the interview process. The job seeker was asked to perform push-ups, sit-ups, and star jumps in order to be considered for the role she applied for. The fitness test portion of the interview struck the applicant as odd enough to ask if this was common within the company publicly over Facebook on an Aldi fan page. The question sparked a mixed bag of reactions from commenters.

Many questioned whether it was a case of an overzealous manager or part of their hiring process, and others were baffled by the test. While the surprised reactions of a fitness test for a grocery store position are completely understandable, others came in with less criticism. One comment confirmed that the Zoom meet was part of the medical portion which, while not a part of the interview, is a requisite to being hired. Another admitted that while they found it weird, they understood why it was required since a certain fitness level is required to work at Aldi, otherwise they wouldn't have been competent in the job.