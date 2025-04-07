Do You Really Have To Pass A Fitness Test To Work At Aldi?
Preliminary assessment tests are nothing new when it comes to many jobs. However, one of the last places anyone expects to run into an assessment test is at the local grocery store. In 2023, it was disclosed that an Australian applicant to Aldi had to undergo a physical fitness test via Zoom during the interview process. The job seeker was asked to perform push-ups, sit-ups, and star jumps in order to be considered for the role she applied for. The fitness test portion of the interview struck the applicant as odd enough to ask if this was common within the company publicly over Facebook on an Aldi fan page. The question sparked a mixed bag of reactions from commenters.
Many questioned whether it was a case of an overzealous manager or part of their hiring process, and others were baffled by the test. While the surprised reactions of a fitness test for a grocery store position are completely understandable, others came in with less criticism. One comment confirmed that the Zoom meet was part of the medical portion which, while not a part of the interview, is a requisite to being hired. Another admitted that while they found it weird, they understood why it was required since a certain fitness level is required to work at Aldi, otherwise they wouldn't have been competent in the job.
Aldi isn't alone in requiring a fitness test for its employees
Aldi does make it clear that some positions, like the Cashier/Stocker, have certain physical demand requirements. Here, the individual is required to place products, weighing up to 45 pounds, on shelving at various heights. Warehouse Associates have similar requirements at a more frequent pace, which makes sense given that moving heavier objects is commonplace for most grocery store warehouses. Both roles require the associate to perform their duties with or without reasonable accommodation.
While the idea of a physical fitness test being part of America's cheapest grocery store's interview process might seem odd, it's not the only uncommon practice by the German grocery chain. As of 2023, they're one of the few grocery stores that charge a $0.10 fee for plastic bags in an attempt to cut down on their use of plastic. In the spirit of transparency, they also publish an annual progress report disclosing how well they've met their sustainability goals. Aldi also doesn't accept manufacturer's coupons of any kind and rarely distributes them. This is because Aldi takes pride in making grocery shopping smart, fast, and easy for even their first-time customers.