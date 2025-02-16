The Important Food Safety Rule To Follow With Your Marinades

To avoid cross contamination, treat any raw protein like hot lava. Anything it touches — including other food — is a transfer point for germs like Salmonella and E. coli.Although a marinade gets cooked when it's spread on a piece of grilling chicken, for example, think of this more like dipping the basting brush into a bowl of raw chicken juice. If that doesn't sound good, you have the right instincts. Just because the surface of the food gets hot enough to sear, that doesn't mean there's any guarantee that you'll reach hot enough temperatures long enough to kill all of the bacteria in the marinade, especially if it's applied right before serving the food. Also, if a basting brush is used to apply marinade that touched raw food, that needs to be washed before you use it to baste any cooked food.

Used marinade can still have a second chance, however, as long as it's cooked properly. Boil the leftovers in a small saucepan on the stove for at least five minutes, which will kill any pathogens and make it safe for serving or basting. If for some reason you don't want to cook the marinade but you still want to save some of that good flavor for later, separate a portion before it touches the meat and you'll have all the sauce and basting liquid you need without worrying about food poisoning.