How To Bake Anything Without An Oven

An effective stovetop baking setup can be achieved with two pots. One should be small enough to easily fit inside the other. The bottom of the large pot should be lined with salt, sand, or stones, which help evenly distribute and retain heat. Salt, in particular, is great for lining the bottom of your makeshift oven because it can also absorb moisture, helping keep the cooking environment dry for the bake. Next, place a small stand on the bed of salt, sand, or rocks, and balance the smaller pot on it so it is completely inside the larger pot. Cover the large pot and turn your stove to high to preheat the inside, then place the food you want to bake into the small pot, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the large pot, and let the baking begin! This method is best for moist dishes like baked pasta or cakes. If you find there's not enough heat on top, consider placing some coals, or even a pot of boiling water on the lid of the large pot.

A Dutch oven on a stovetop can also be used to bake bread and other dishes that require low to medium heat. The utensil is a kitchen workhorse because of how versatile it is, but if you're only looking for a stovetop baking solution, you may not need to buy a Dutch oven. Instead, consider the next option — a cast iron skillet. Its heavy construction allows the skillet to retain and distribute heat very well, making it great for baking dishes with a golden-brown crust. Use two cast iron skillets with the second one preheated and then placed upside down over the first one to recreate an oven that heats from above and below.