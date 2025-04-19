How To Thoroughly Clean Asparagus

Cleanliness is next to godliness, and that is especially true when you are prepping asparagus to grill, saute, or bake a springy asparagus and lemon ricotta tart. Those little stalks look deceptively easy to clean; however, between the small scales and the fragile spears, asparagus requires extra care and attention to ensure you're thoroughly washing it without damaging the delicious parts. If you simply give it a quick rinse and start cooking, you are going to end up with a mouth full of sand, dirt, or worse. Yuck! You've got to have a strategy, and for asparagus that begins with trimming the ends.

The woody part of each asparagus stalk has got to go. It's fibrous, tough, and not very tasty. After you accomplish this, it's baptism time. You want to take a bowl of cold water and allow the delicate spears to bathe in there for about 10 minutes. This will loosen all that grit from the crannies and crevices of this veggie. Next, run the spears under cold water and gently rub those tips to help remove anything that was still left behind after the cold water bath.