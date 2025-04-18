Whatever Happened To Coconut Girl From Shark Tank?

You wouldn't have blamed the "Shark Tank" panel if they seemed a little skeptical about the young woman who rode into the tank on what she called the "Icicle Tricycle" asking for $180,000 for 18% of her business. But when the sharks heard about and then tasted her dairy- and gluten-free ice cream sandwiches, the tank turned into a feeding frenzy, with three of the sharks trying to make offers.

That's what happened when Francheska "Frankie" Yamsuan sought funding for Coconut Girl, a coconut milk-based frozen treat she created after attending culinary school. She created one recipe, for a date shake, to align with the Paleo diet she had recently adopted and froze it. After sharing it with her gym friends, she was soon selling her faux ice cream by the pint to other local gyms. Noticing that her customers were starting to make sandwiches with the frozen delight, she started doing the same.

Yamsuan started selling the treats at fitness events and farmers' markets from a tricycle with an attached freezer, modeled after the push carts used to sell ice cream in the Philippines. The entrepreneur was born in Southeast Asian country and came to the United States at age 5. By the time she appeared on "Shark Tank," her product had been picked up by Whole Foods and was in 30 stores across four states. She had also signed on with a national healthy foods distributor, United Natural Foods (UNFI).